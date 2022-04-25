Is An End To Libya’s Oil Shutdowns In Sight?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 99.49 +0.95 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.6 +1.27 +1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 6.844 +0.175 +2.62%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 4.184 +0.093 +2.26%
Graph up Gasoline 37 mins 3.269 +0.029 +0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -1.15 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 96.89 -5.78 -5.63%
Chart Gasoline 37 mins 3.269 +0.029 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 99.62 -5.11 -4.88%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 102.0 -5.38 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 98.62 -7.13 -6.74%
Graph down Basra Light 147 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 100.2 -7.62 -7.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 98.69 -6.90 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -1.15 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 88.30 -2.21 -2.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 87.97 -1.72 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 104.2 -1.72 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 102.5 -1.72 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 100.4 -1.72 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 97.52 -1.72 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 97.52 -1.72 -1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 99.62 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 103.2 -1.72 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 97.82 -1.72 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 105.6 -1.03 -0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.2 +1.60 +1.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 92.25 -1.75 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 -0.68 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 8 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 15 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?

Breaking News:

Moody’s Forecasts Record Oil And Gas Profits, Free Cash Flow

EIA: U.S. Crude Production Doubled Since 2010 Because Of Horizontal Wells

EIA: U.S. Crude Production Doubled Since 2010 Because Of Horizontal Wells

U.S. crude oil production has…

Ukraine Invasion Brings Energy Storage Back Into The Spotlight

Ukraine Invasion Brings Energy Storage Back Into The Spotlight

As oil and gas prices…

Bearish Sentiment Drags Oil Prices Lower

Bearish Sentiment Drags Oil Prices Lower

Despite a plethora of supply…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is An End To Libya’s Oil Shutdowns In Sight?

By Simon Watkins - Apr 25, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The force majeure declared on various key oil sites and installations is a result of the latest political in-fighting between Libya’s various factions.
  • Around 550,000 bpd of Libyan crude oil production remains shut in as a result of the latest force majeure in Libya.
  • This fair distribution demand is the key to any resolution of this dispute, and has been a constant threat hanging over crude oil production from Libya.
Join Our Community

Given the relatively delicate supply and demand balance currently at play in the oil market, and broader geopolitical nervousness over what comes next in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, short-term focus has fallen upon the likelihood that present supply disruptions in Libya will continue for much longer. The importance of Libyan crude oil output and of no additional serious geopolitical disruption adding to the volatility component in oil pricing was highlighted in the recent strong statements from the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland. He urged the country’s central bank to safeguard oil revenue from misappropriation, and called for a resolution to the loss of around 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of its oil production as a result of blockades on major fields and export terminals. In terms of the oil shutdown logistics, last week saw the closure of a second export terminal, the 60,000 bpd Brega operation, by Libya’s National Oil Corporation. This followed the previous closure of the Zueitina port, whose crude loadings average around 90,000 bpd, with production also stopped at Abuatufol, Al-Intisar, Anakhla, and Nafura. Just prior to this, the Sharara field in the west of the country, which can pump around 300,000 bpd, was also shut down and just prior to this the El Feel oil field, which produces 70,000 bpd, was closed. These sites are key suppliers of mostly high-quality light, sweet crude oil, notably including the Es Sider and Sharara export crudes that are particularly in demand in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe for their gasoline and middle distillate yields. These shutdowns, in turn, followed the NOC declaring a legal state of ‘force majeure’ because, according to the company: “It is impossible to implement its commitments towards the oil market.” 

The force majeure declared on various key oil sites and installations is a result of the latest political in-fighting between Libya’s various political, military, and commercial interests, with this one centred on the supporters of the interim government of sitting Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, against those of former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. These two groups broadly align to the two rival power groupings that emerged after the parliament appointed a new prime minister in February, in a direct challenge to the U.N.-brokered government in the capital Tripoli. The specific groups that have been blocking the oil facilities most recently demand a fair distribution of crude oil income and the transfer of power to Bashagha.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts
 This fair distribution demand is the key to any resolution of this dispute, and has been an constant threat hanging over crude oil production from Libya since the removal of long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets. The multi-factional civil conflict that ensued found some genuine relief only in the September 2020 agreement signed between Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) and elements of Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). However, even back then, a key part of this deal was an in-principle agreement to look into establishing a commission not only to determine how oil revenues across Libya are distributed but also to consider the implementation of a number of measures designed to stabilise the country’s perilous financial position. Just prior to the September 2020 agreement, there had been yet another series of long-running oil blockades that had cost the country an estimated US$9.8 billion in lost hydrocarbons revenues. 

The September 2020 agreement included – propitiously it seemed at the time – plans for the formation of a joint technical committee, which would, according to the official statement: “Oversee oil revenues and ensure the fair distribution of resources… and control the implementation of the terms of the agreement during the next three months, provided that its work is evaluated at the end of the 2020 and a plan is defined for the next year.” In order to address the fact that the GNA effectively holds sway over the NOC and, by extension, the Central Bank of Libya (in which the revenues are physically held), the committee was also intended: “To prepare a unified budget that meets the needs of each party… and the reconciliation of any dispute over budget allocations… and will require the Central Bank [in Tripoli] to cover the monthly or quarterly payments approved in the budget without any delay, and as soon as the joint technical committee requests the transfer.”

Related: Morgan Stanley Ups Oil Price Forecast On Supply Fears

With these plans in place the oil ministry then began discussing exploration and development options with several international oil companies. The first agreement with TotalEnergies saw the French firm commit to continue with its efforts to increase oil production from the giant Waha, Sharara, Mabruk and Al Jurf oil fields by at least 175,000 bpd and to make the development of the Waha-concession North Gialo and NC-98 oil fields a priority, according to the NOC. The Waha concessions – in which TotalEnergies took a minority stake in 2019 – have the capacity to produce at least 350,000 bpd together, according to the NOC. The second deal was the approval by Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) of the sale of the 8.16 percent stake in the country’s giant Waha oil concessions held by the U.S.’s Hess Corporation to the remaining stakeholders – again, TotalEnergies (with a 16.3 percent share), and also ConocoPhillips (also 16.3 percent), each of which was offered first refusal on half of Hess’s stake.

These various agreements and deals appeared to be a sign that an agreement for fair distribution of oil revenues between the various factions in Libya was nearing completion. They also held out the hope that Libyan crude oil production might increase once again to somewhere close to where it was before Gadaffi was removed from power in 2011. It is easy now to forget with all of the political stymieing its oil sector but Libya is the holder of Africa’s largest proved crude oil reserves, of 48 billion barrels. Before 2011, Libya had been producing around 1.65 million bpd of oil, on a rising production trajectory, up from about 1.4 million bpd in 2000, albeit well below the peak levels of more than 3 million bpd achieved in the late 1960s. The NOC also had plans before 2011 to roll out enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques to increase crude oil production at maturing oil fields, and the NOC’s predictions of being able to increase capacity by around 775,000 bpd through EOR at existing oil fields looked well-founded. 

One of the key sticking points in the framework for fair distribution that has remained unresolved since the framework for agreement was originally drafted back in September 2020 is that neither the GNA nor the Central Bank of Libya have publically and unequivocally agreed to its core principles as yet. According to a Washington-based legal source at the time spoken to by OilPrice.com, the NOC had been working on “alternative banking arrangements for the oil revenues that may or may not involve the input on final dispersal of more players,” but the details of this have yet to be worked through. Much more likely to continue to derail the chances of any long-lasting agreement in Libya are the broader geopolitical intentions of the foreign players attached to each side. 

In this context, although the U.S. did an effective job in persuading Haftar to extend the September 2020 agreement deadline, its intention to bring Haftar decisively on side, prior to a presidential run came to nothing. The Presidential election was originally due to have been held on 10 December 2018 but was then delayed due to Haftar’s ongoing military disruption in the west of the country, and then in November 2021 he was disqualified from running in the rescheduled December 2021 election and then sentenced to death in absentia. A month later he was allowed to run for in the presidential election re-scheduled for 24 December 2021 before that election too was delayed. As it stands, the presidential election is now scheduled to be held in June of this year. However, an obvious sign that he has burned any bridges that were in the process of being constructed with the U.S. came last month when a lawsuit in the U.S. that accuses Haftar of war crimes, torture, and extrajudicial killings was ordered to move forward.

This said, Russia also has a longstanding interest in spreading its influence out into Libya from its increasing strongholds in the Middle East, concentrated currently in the Shia Crescent of power. For some considerable time it was Russia’s ‘Wagner’ group (Kremlin-directed mercenaries, also now operating in Ukraine) that were the key force in Haftar’s army. They have been supported by elements from Egypt and the UAE. Russia’s desire to stymie any attempts to increase its influence in Libya will presumably only have intensified in light of the global power-plays that have been expedited as a result of its current actions in Ukraine.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

Next Post

Economists Warn Of A Recession In Europe If Russia Halts Gas Supply
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185
Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com