  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 11 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 13 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 11 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

The average price of gasoline…

UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

The OPEC+ group is currently…

Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 09, 2022, 7:30 PM CDT

Some analysts have predicted that Western sanctions on Russia, combined with the EU's embargo on Russian crude oil and tanker insurance, would lead to the inevitable shut down of Russian oil wells as inventories build up in the pariah country.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the country will not be blocking off their oil wells.

While oil embargos and sanctions may be temporary, blocking off oil wells isn't—at least not typically. What the world painfully realized shortly after the Saudi Arabia-Russian oil price war right before the pandemic is that when Russian wells are idled for a lengthy period of time, it can lead to permanent shut-ins, with operational challenges proving insurmountable in some of their maturing fields.

On top of that, if certain oilfields are pulled out of service, the quality of the Urals blend—made up of oil from multiple oilfields—could be altered, thereby decreasing its value in the market.

Putin, however, says that it will not do that, despite calls to shun the country's oil. Limited storage capacity, however, could force Putin's hand.

Putin's argument, though, is that the West will not be able to stop importing Russian crude oil entirely.

"As far as refusal from our energy resources is concerned, this is unlikely for the next few years, while it's not clear, what will happen during those few years. That's why, no one will pour cement into the wells," Putin told a televised meeting with young entrepreneurs, according to Reuters.

So far, the reality has been closer to Putin's scenario than the West would like.

Still, the U.S. EIA forecasted that Russian oil output will decline from 11.3 million bpd in the first quarter of 2022 to 9.3 million bpd in the final quarter of 2023 as a result of the EU embargo on both crude oil and refined product imports.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

