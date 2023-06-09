Japan Calls On Tokyo Residents And Industry To Save Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.59 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.29 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.48 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.331 -0.021 -0.89%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.629 +0.016 +0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.629 +0.016 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Exxon Narrowly Avoids Oil Production Halt In Guyana

U.S. And Turkmenistan Join Forces To Tackle Methane Leaks

U.S. And Turkmenistan Join Forces To Tackle Methane Leaks

Turkmenistan is set to accept…

3 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider This Summer

3 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider This Summer

The oil market supply balance…

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

After a two-month nosedive, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Japan Calls On Tokyo Residents And Industry To Save Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2023, 5:00 AM CDT
  • Japan’s government, for the second year running, is asking households and industries in Tokyo to save electricity this summer.
  • While power supplies in Japan aren’t expected to be as tight as last summer, Tokyo remains on edge about its reserve ratios.
  • Japan isn’t the only Asian nation worried about rising energy demand this summer, with China bracing for potential shortages.
Join Our Community
Energy

For a second consecutive year, Japan’s government is asking households and industries in Tokyo to save electricity this summer to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the hottest months July and August.  

Power supplies in resource-poor Japan are expected to be less tight this summer compared to the summer of 2022, but the government on Friday called for energy saving in the capital Tokyo again, “within a reasonable range.”  

Tokyo Electric Power Company is estimated to have a reserve ratio of below 5%, close to the minimum target of 3% to ensure a stable electricity supply.

In case of a once-in-a-decade heatwave, the Tokyo area could have reserve capacity of just 3.1% in July and 4.8% in August, according to estimates by the Japanese industry ministry cited by Reuters. The reserve ratios for other regions in Japan would be above 5% in both July and August, the ministry said in its summer reserve and demand outlook last week.

Last year, Japan issued a country-wide call for power conservation in the summer, seeking to prevent blackouts as spare reserve capacity was expected to drop to critically low levels. Amid the energy crisis and soaring spot LNG prices, Japan – as well as other countries in the northern hemisphere – issued last summer calls for power and energy conservation to households, government offices, and industries.

Japan extended the call for power conservation into the 2022/2023 winter as energy scarcity and LNG price inflation continued to take a toll. To secure energy supply, the Japanese government in October even changed the national fuel law so that state-owned agencies could procure LNG in case private buyers are unable to secure sufficient volumes.  

Another big Asian economy, China, is also preparing for another summer of power shortages. As China’s electricity demand is set to increase, some areas of the country could face renewed power shortages at peak demand times this summer, Chinese officials said in April.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Headed For Weekly Loss Despite Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com