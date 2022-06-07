Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.9 -0.58 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.3 -0.17 -0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.338 +0.016 +0.17%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.264 -0.097 -2.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.078 -0.115 -2.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.078 -0.115 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +3.67 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.9 +3.42 +2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.7 +1.83 +1.61%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.1 +1.46 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 122.2 +1.91 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.61 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 104.4 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 120.7 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 118.9 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 116.8 -0.37 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 116.1 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 119.6 -0.37 -0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 114.3 -0.37 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 123.6 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 108.8 -0.25 -0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.9 -0.37 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 23 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Projects

China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

Metals demand in China has…

The West Looks To Ramp Up Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

The West Looks To Ramp Up Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

The West has pledged to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Japan on Tuesday called on households and companies to conserve as much electricity as possible this summer, seeking to prevent blackouts as spare reserve capacity is expected to drop to critically low levels.

The nationwide energy-conservation effort will be implemented from July 1 to September 30, amid concerns that Japan’s power system may not handle demand in peak summer. Air conditioning should be set at 28 degrees Celsius (82 F), and the public should turn off all unnecessary lights, the government said.

Japan has been slowly restarting some of its nuclear power plants after the Fukushima disaster, but it has been closing down thermal coal power plants in order to advance on its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

However, in the global energy crisis—exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine—supply could not be enough to meet demand. Japan is one of the world’s largest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but most of Asia has been recently priced out of the spot LNG market by Europe, which is paying whatever it takes to ensure enough gas in storage before next winter.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said as carried by Reuters: “We will take every possible measure to ensure supply, including the restart of idle power plants, additional procurement of fuels, and the maximum use of renewables and nuclear power.”

Japan is the latest of the U.S. allies warning of potential power cuts, and asking the public and companies to conserve energy.

Last month, Spain, for example, passed a decree limiting the use of air conditioning in public buildings as part of a strategy to conserve energy and reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. Spain itself does not depend on gas from Russia, but its government is working to increase energy efficiency as the European Union looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of this year alone. The limits to the use of air conditioning measures are expected to apply “whenever it is technically possible,” and are part of the goal to reduce consumption and bills.

Switzerland, another country in Europe, although not a part of the EU, would see its power supply uncertain for next winter, and troubles with enough electricity capacity cannot be ruled out, the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission, Elcom, said last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com