Is This The Supermajor Of The Century?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.74 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.80 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.349 -0.068 -2.81%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.700 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.700 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 545 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.42 +0.84 +1.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.82 +0.84 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.07 +0.84 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.22 +0.84 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 66.92 +0.84 +1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.22 +0.84 +1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.17 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.52 +0.84 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Today’s Election In Alberta Could Shape Canada’s Climate Policies For Years

Food Crisis Follows Energy Crisis In Europe

Food Crisis Follows Energy Crisis In Europe

Although energy inflation has slowed…

Oil Prices Stuck Between Debt Ceiling Uncertainty And More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Prices Stuck Between Debt Ceiling Uncertainty And More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil prices are torn between…

Iran Responds To Israeli Threat By Test-Launching Ballistic Missile

Iran Responds To Israeli Threat By Test-Launching Ballistic Missile

Iran has test-launched a ballistic…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Supermajor Of The Century?

By Robert Rapier - May 29, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • On May 22, 2023, Chevron announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with PDC Energy, Inc.
  • Chevron is by far the best-performing supermajor this century in terms of share price appreciation.
  • The PDC acquisition looks like another savvy move for Chevron as it adds to its reserves at a very low acquisition cost per barrel.
Join Our Community
CVX

On May 22, 2023, Chevron announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with PDC Energy, Inc. Chevron will acquire all of the outstanding shares of PDC in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

PDC Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin. The company has a strong balance sheet and a history of generating strong cash flow.

Chevron is one of the world’s largest integrated supermajor energy companies. The company has operations in more than 180 countries and produces oil and natural gas, refined products, chemicals, and other energy-related products.

The acquisition of PDC Energy is a strategic move for Chevron. The deal will give Chevron access to PDC Energy’s assets in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin, two of the most prolific oil and natural gas producing regions in the United States. Related: Oil Prices Stuck Between Debt Ceiling Uncertainty And More OPEC+ Cuts

Chevron anticipates the transaction to be accretive to all key financial measures within the first year after closing and to add about $1 billion in annual free cash flow at $70 per barrel Brent and $3.50 per Mcf Henry Hub.

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES

Recall that in 2019, Chevron tried to acquire Anadarko in the sixth-largest oil and gas deal in history. The deal would have given Anadarko $33 billion, and it would have assumed Anadarko’s $17 billion debt for a total cost to Chevron of $50 billion.

Occidental then entered the bidding, ultimately offering to pay 78% in cash and 22% in stock in a transaction valued at $57 billion. This price would have destroyed the cost synergies Chevron had targeted with their original offer, so I wrote an article outlining why Chevron should walk away from the deal. They ultimately did, collecting a $1 billion breakup fee from Anadarko in the process.

Anadarko accepted the offer from Occidental, and the share prices of the two companies have diverged since. According to data extracted from market data provider FactSet, since the beginning of 2019, Chevron has a total return (including dividends) of 74%. Occidental’s performance over that time frame is a total return of 7%. This is a testament to Chevron’s financial discipline.

Looking back even further, Chevron is by far the best-performing supermajor this century. Again, according to FactSet data, the total returns of the supermajor oil and gas companies this century are:

  1. Chevron: +774%
  2. ExxonMobil: +446%
  3. Shell: +150%
  4. BP: +75%

Each of these companies (except Chevron) had major financial miscues this century. BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 is the highest-profile (and costliest) event of the three, but ExxonMobil and Shell both made major decisions that they regretted in hindsight.

The PDC acquisition looks like another savvy move for Chevron. With this deal, Chevron increases its proved reserves by 10% at an acquisition cost under $7 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE).

The company also adds 275,000 net acres adjacent to Chevron’s existing operations in the DG Basin that add over 1 billion BOE of proved reserves in highly economic locations. Chevron also adds 25,000 net acres in the Permian Basin that will be integrated into Chevron’s existing capital efficient development operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Memorial Day Drivers Get Cheaper Gasoline Prices Thanks To Flagging Crude

Next Post

Norway Looks To Ramp Up Exploration In Arctic Waters
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com