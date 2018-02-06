Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.06 +0.67 +1.06%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.48 +0.62 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 61.54 -0.81 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.70 -1.35 -2.01%
Urals 21 hours 65.41 -2.02 -3.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.76 -0.68 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 64.03 -0.70 -1.08%
Murban 21 hours 67.38 -0.70 -1.03%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 64.31 -1.47 -2.23%
Basra Light 21 hours 61.58 -0.97 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.48 -1.34 -1.95%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Girassol 2 days 68.56 +0.20 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.70 -1.35 -2.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 34.02 -0.36 -1.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.40 -0.45 -1.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.65 -1.30 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.00 -1.30 -1.96%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.15 -1.50 -2.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.15 -2.30 -4.47%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.15 -2.30 -4.47%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.20 -2.00 -3.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.10 -1.30 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.15 -1.30 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 21 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.26 -0.76 -1.07%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 57.34 -0.76 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.29 -0.76 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.29 -0.76 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.84 -0.76 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.41 -1.30 -1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 hours Colombian Oil Field Shuts Down After Threats, Attacks on Facility
  • 7 hours Africa’s No.2 Oil Exporter Wants To Diversify Into Gold
  • 7 hours Halliburton Challenges Schlumberger On Patents
  • 8 hours Big Oil, Meet Your Next Rival: The Flying Car
  • 10 hours Mexico’s Obrador Steps Up Oil Nationalism Rhetoric
  • 11 hours Gulf Of Guinea Pirates Release Oil Tanker Crew
  • 18 hours Energy Stocks Face Two Days Of Tough Sell-Offs
  • 23 hours Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game
  • 1 day Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments
  • 1 day Indian Oil Tanker Missing Off West Africa Feared Hijacked
  • 1 day Tesla Threatens To Pull Out Of Hong Kong Over EV Incentives
  • 1 day ISIS Tries To Attack Libyan Oilfield
  • 1 day Chevron To Export First Condensate From Wheatstone LNG
  • 4 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 4 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 4 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 4 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 4 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 4 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 4 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 4 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 5 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 5 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 5 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 5 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 5 days Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 5 days Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 6 days OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 6 days BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 6 days U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 6 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 6 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 6 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 6 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 7 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 7 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 7 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

Analysts are beginning to change…

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

The Saudi oil minister snapped…

Alt Text

Big Oil Enters Growth Mode

Mergers and acquisitions are returning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CST offshore rig

Financial markets found their footing on Tuesday, although ongoing volatility shows that we are not out of the woods yet. For oil prices, the danger is even more acute, as the soaring rally over the past two months could be in danger of unraveling.

Oil prices have fallen about 4 percent from the highs hit late last month, dropping sharply on the two trading days of Friday, February 2 and Monday, February 5. The losses were largely the result of the financial turmoil across the globe, as traders and algorithms seemed poised to reprice equities after an extraordinary bull run over the past year.

Oil was dragged down in the morass, although individual energy companies suffered far worse than benchmark prices. ExxonMobil and Chevron, for instance, lost more than 10 percent over the two trading days, and Barclays issued a double downgrade to the credit rating for ExxonMobil, moving it from Overweight to Underweight. Those losses were made much worse by the disappointing fourth-quarter earnings reports from the oil majors. The S&P 500 energy sector lost 4.4. percent on Monday, and fell by 8.3 percent over a two-day period.

The danger is that the unraveling of oil prices is just getting started. Hedge funds and other money managers have built up record net-long bets on oil futures, a run-up that only started to fall back a bit recently. Last week was the first time in six weeks that investors cut their bullish exposure, a sign that the bull run for WTI and Brent started to face resistance.

However, the reduction in net-long positioning was relatively minor and it preceded the sudden volatility that hit the entire financial system last Friday. The risk for oil prices was that without the constant drip of bullish news, investors would have unwound their bullish bets. That danger existed before the latest market turmoil, but with a broader market meltdown underway, the risk for a selloff in oil prices is heightened. Related: Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

“The rise in risk aversion that this expresses is prompting speculative financial investors to get out of their crude oil forward contracts,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday. “Speculative net long positions in Brent and WTI were at or close to a record level in the last reporting week, meaning that there was correction potential here.”

In the context of what happened to the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the last few days, on the other hand, the declines in WTI and Brent are relatively modest. But that also means that there could be more room to fall. “Longs have not yet started to flock to the exit door,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a statement. “If that happens it will make the buying opportunity even better for the oil consumers who buy oil on the forward curve.”

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley says that the price correction is probably appropriate, and when asked on Bloomberg TV if $67 for Brent was about the right price, Dudley responded by saying that “It feels like it to me. It felt a little frothy at $70 per barrel. It was geopolitical news; the dollar was weak … I mean, we are planning this year at $55 to $60. This is a healthy level for us, to plan. We don’t need it at $70 per barrel.”

The tricky thing is that the sudden volatility in the market has seemingly stemmed from fears of the economy overheating. Yet, strong growth would normally bolster the case for higher commodity prices. However, oil is getting dragged down by other forces, such as a strengthening of the dollar and fears of more interest rate hikes — although the very meltdown caused by such fears could lessen the chances the rate hikes occur. Related: The Shale Driller's Dilemma

Add to the picture some seasonal factors that are kicking in. Refineries are about to go offline for maintenance ahead of peak summer driving season. That will reduce crude demand and push up oil inventories. "We are heading into refinery maintenance season, and that is going to depress demand here in the United States over the next couple of months," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, according to CNBC.

The beginning of the year saw strong inventory drawdowns, but the seasonal lull for the fundamentals lurked just over the horizon. That was expected. But now the oil market has to contend with volatility from equity markets, which could bring back a greater level of unpredictability to oil prices.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Shale Driller's Dilemma
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

 Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

 Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

 The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com