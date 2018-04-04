Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.60 +0.23 +0.36%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.02 -0.10 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 1 hour 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
Urals 18 hours 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.25 +0.13 +0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 7 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 7 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 8 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 8 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 8 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 8 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.01 +1.50 +4.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.01 +0.50 +0.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.76 +0.50 +0.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.50 +0.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.01 +0.50 +0.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.50 +0.79%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 +0.50 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 18 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.30 -1.86 -2.69%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.27 +0.50 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 38 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 5 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 1 day Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 9 hours Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 6 hours Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 1 day Mexico Expects Meeting Of Ministers To Decide Scope Of NAFTA Deal Basics
  • 5 hours Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 11 hours Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 1 day Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 2 hours Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 1 day America's First Climate Change Refugees

Breaking News:

Environmental Group Vows To Sue Shell Over Climate Change

Alt Text

Shale Breakevens Rise Amid Production Surge

Shale drillers are shifting strategies,…

Alt Text

Expert Commentary: What’s Behind China’s Crude Benchmark?

China is set to launch…

Alt Text

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan and Iran are discussing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

By ZeroHedge - Apr 04, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Power

Just as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are finally beginning to cool (while animosity between the U.S. and Russia intensifies), a recent industry report argues the U.S. government isn't doing nearly enough to safeguard the U.S. electric grid from a potentially devastating attack.

In its report, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) revealed that much of the U.S. electricity grid is vulnerable to attack - and neither the industry or the government are doing anything about it. NERC is the organization responsible for overseeing the U.S.'s massive electric grid, which is subdivided into eight regional entities.

Though the report didn't include a "comprehensive" assessment of the myriad physical threats to the U.S.'s energy infrastructure, worries that North Korean could execute a massive electromagnetic pulse (or EMP) attack have been intensifying as the prospect of a nuclear showdown with the restive communist state looms large (Kim Jong Un's recent actions aside). The research was also inspired by a series of gun attacks on transformers, including a rifle attack on a transformer in Utah that occurred in September 2016, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

(Click to enlarge)

Many organizations, including recently the National Academy of Sciences, have warned of the catastrophic consequences should a malicious actor - be it a state or a terrorist organization - manage to take down the U.S. energy grid.

Related: Will Gazprom Leave Ukraine Forever?

"There is widespread belief that bulk power critical assets are vulnerable to physical attack, that such an attack potentially could have catastrophic consequences, and that the risks of such attacks are growing," according to the report. "But the exact nature of such potential attacks and the capability of perpetrators to successfully execute them are uncertain."

"Although the electric power sector seems to be moving in the overall direction of greater physical security for critical assets, many measures have yet to be implemented and the process of corporate realignment around physical security is still underway," according to the report, which omitted a comprehensive overview of all the pressing threats due to national security concerns.

"The September 2016 rifle attack on a 69 kV transformer substation in Utah—which reportedly left 13,000 rural customers without power for up to eight hours—showed that similar incidents could occur almost anywhere on the grid," the report warns.

To be sure, the Edison Electric Institute has highlighted the fact that it would be nearly impossible to completely secure the grid (the costs would be immeasurable). However, the U.S. could be doing a lot more than it's doing.

A massive attack on the U.S. energy grid could leave large swaths of the country without power without weeks or months. The end result would resemble Puerto Rico following last year's devastating hurricane season - but on a much larger and deadlier scale.

In this scenario, hundreds of thousands - if not millions of Americans - could die.

Related: OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

"While to date there have been only minor attacks on the power system in the United States, large-scale physical destruction of key parts of the power system by terrorists is a real danger," the academy warned. "Some physical attacks could cause disruption in system operations that last for weeks or months."

But unfortunately for the U.S. citizens whose security is predicated on a functioning power grid, the power industry and U.S. government have failed to organize a cohesive response to these threats. Because of the industry's utter lack of preparation, even crude attacks could have devastating consequences.

And while this month's volatility in equity markets was deeply unsettling for millions of Americans, imagine what would happen to markets if the entire Atlantic seaboard lost power in an instant.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Production Slumps To 12-Month Low

Next Post

Tesla’s Production Problems Aren’t Going Anywhere
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Simpson on April 04 2018 said:
    Was the US government doing enough before 9/11?
    There is your answer.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely
Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com