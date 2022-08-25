IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says Kyiv and Moscow agree that the UN watchdog's personnel need to inspect the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been caught in the crossfire of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Speaking to France 24 TV on August 25, Grossi said talks on gaining access to the facility were making headway and that "we are very, very close" to agreeing on a visit to Europe's largest nuclear station within days.

The plant has been under Russian control since March 4, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant, under Russian supervision. It has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.

The United Nations has offered to help facilitate a visit by IAEA inspectors, but Moscow has insisted the inspectors travel to the plant via Russian-controlled territory.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: