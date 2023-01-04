Is China Overly Reliant On Middle Eastern Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.19 -3.74 -4.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.05 -4.05 -4.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.25 -3.87 -4.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.168 +0.180 +4.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 -0.094 -3.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 -0.094 -3.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.60 +3.15 +4.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.23 +2.68 +3.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.02 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.68 -3.33 -5.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.08 -3.33 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.33 -3.33 -4.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.48 -3.33 -4.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.48 -3.33 -4.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.43 -3.33 -3.93%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.78 -3.33 -4.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Rise 4% After Huge Selloff

Oil And Gas Prices Slide At The Start Of The Year

Oil And Gas Prices Slide At The Start Of The Year

Oil and gas prices fell…

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

After many years of virtually…

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

As the environmental impact of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is China Overly Reliant On Middle Eastern Oil?

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 04, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • China is increasingly dependent on oil imports from the Middle East, with oil from the region accounting for over 50% of China’s imports in the first quarter of 2022.
  • China is a military and economic superpower, meaning that a vulnerability for China is often a vulnerability global markets.
  • China’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been improving in recent years, but the country will be eager to develop pipelines to Russia and Central Asia to diversify its energy imports.
Join Our Community

In recent years, China’s dependence on Middle Eastern crude oil has been increasing. With much of the world relying on China for a wide array of products, China’s vulnerability is also a global vulnerability. Until China is able to find a way to diversify its suppliers to mitigate risk, this overreliance on Middle Eastern oil is likely to have an outsized impact on both geopolitics and oil markets.

A report published in December 2021 revealed that China’s reliance on Middle Eastern oil was increasing. China is the world’s largest oil importer, purchasing over 70 percent of its supply from abroad, having surpassed the U.S. for this title in 2017. And around half of this oil comes from the Middle East, around 47 percent in 2020, at a value of $176 billion. Saudi Arabia was the main supplier of this oil, providing around 15.9 percent of its total crude imports in 2020, at a cost of around $28.1 billion. Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE are among China’s other Middle Eastern suppliers. China has also been circumventing sanctions on Iran to import crude from the oil-rich country. 

China has been trying for several years to boost its oil production to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers, as well as diversifying its energy mix by investing heavily in renewables. The state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) achieved record levels of oil and gas production earlier this year, seeing substantial profits due to high energy prices. This success follows the rollout of CNOOC’s 2022 Business Strategy and Development Plan, a roadmap that outlines plans to scale up oil and gas production over the next three years, while also ramping up its investment in green energy. But despite strong results, China is producing nowhere near enough oil to meet the needs of its huge population and rapidly expanding industrial operations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first quarter of 2022, China’s reliance on Middle East crude increased significantly, following a reduction of imports from Russia, Brazil, and the U.S. Middle Eastern oil imports rose by 4.8 percent to 5.6 million bpd, reaching a 53.8 percent market share in Q1. Despite low crude prices being appealing, China decreased its Russian imports earlier in the year to alleviate the risk of shipping delays due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. China’s next biggest oil-supplying region is Europe, providing over 30 percent of its supply, followed by Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America. 

And, this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping took a trip to Saudi Arabia for the first time in around seven years to solidify the two countries’ energy relationship. Xi signed a comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit, as well as meeting several other Middle Eastern leaders to discuss the future of its oil imports. This trip made it clear that China intends to maintain its close relations with Saudi Arabia to ensure its energy security. The agreement revealed plans to expand the energy partnership between the two powers, with aims to develop a hydrogen industry and advance China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the region. 

ADVERTISEMENT

China remains Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner, while Saudi is a vital supplier of oil to China. Ayham Kamel, head of Eurasia Group’s Middle East and North Africa research team, explained: “Energy cooperation will be at the centre of all discussions between the Saudi-Chinese leadership.” He added, “There is great recognition of the need to build a framework to ensure that this interdependence is accommodated politically, especially given the scope of energy transition in the West.”

But some worry that this heavy dependence on one region – and one state power in particular – could make China vulnerable, which may have a knock-on effect on the rest of the world, which depends on China for a multitude of products. Strict export quotas introduced by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have already caused the U.S. to condemn Saudi Arabia’s control of world oil markets. And oil production cuts could threaten China’s supply. While Chinese leader Xi may not agree with Saudi Arabia’s decision to curb oil output, its heavy reliance on OPEC oil means that China must maintain good relations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the future of its oil supply. 

Another vulnerability for China is the way in which it retrieves its oil from the Middle East, mainly relying on oil tankers to deliver its crude due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure. China’s actions in Taiwan have drawn opposition from several world powers. Meanwhile, its oil tankers must traverse the Indian Ocean, through the Straits of Malacca, and up the South China Sea. This means that any sanctions or blockade introduced on China-bound cargo ships could threaten China’s energy supply

China’s heavy reliance on the Middle East for its oil supply appears to be here to stay, with leader Xi recently traveling to Saudi Arabia to ensure the future of its partnership. However, this dependence on the region for its crude could make it vulnerable to geopolitical pressure, and beholden to OPEC for its energy security. In the long term, pipelines from Russia and Central Asia could help to counter this threat to global markets but, until then, it will continue to have an outsized impact on geopolitics.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Ripe For Disruption: U.S. Power Generators Must Act

Next Post

U.S. Oil Majors Focus On Cost Discipline In Spending Plans
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com