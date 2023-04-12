Is Carbon-Capture A Real Solution To Climate Change?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 83.13 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 87.33 +1.72 +2.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.24 +1.57 +1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.088 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.856 -0.017 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 82.01 +1.58 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.856 -0.017 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 67.90 +1.57 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.28 +1.79 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 83.68 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.93 +1.79 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 79.08 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 77.08 +1.79 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 86.03 +1.79 +2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 75.38 +1.79 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 8 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 mins Coca-Cola eyes cannabis

Breaking News:

Diamondback Seeks Buyers For Permian Assets

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is investing…

Indian Fuel Demand Continues To Rise

Indian Fuel Demand Continues To Rise

India’s fuel demand jumped by…

Kazakhstan Increases Fuel Prices To Protect National Interests

Kazakhstan Increases Fuel Prices To Protect National Interests

Kazakhstan has raised domestic fuel…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Carbon-Capture A Real Solution To Climate Change?

By Alex Kimani - Apr 12, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Carbon capture is one technology that has been proposed to limit global warming and climate change.
  • McKinsey estimates that annual global investment in CCUS technology of $120 billion to $150 billion by 2035 is required for the world to achieve net zero.
  • High costs of CCUS facilities as well as a lack of economic incentives are largely to blame for the small number of operational CCUS facilities in the world.
Join Our Community

Climate change is no longer a fiery apocalypse that we expect to happen in the far off future. Rising sea levels, wild-fires, heat waves and extreme weather events are already wreaking havoc everywhere and could cost the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars in crumbling infrastructure, reduced crop yields, health problems, and lost labor.  

While trees and other plants naturally remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, most climate change experts now agree that we are just not capable of planting enough, fast enough, to limit the damage.

Carbon capture is one technology that has been proposed to limit global warming and climate change. Both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and International Energy Agency (IEA) consider carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) an ideal solution for many hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, hydrogen production and cement from fossil fuels. 

Over the past few years, Big Oil firms have started investing heavily in CCUS: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently signed a long-term contract with industrial gas company Linde Plc. (NYSE:LIN) that involves offtake of carbon dioxide associated with Linde’s planned clean hydrogen project in Beaumont, Texas.  Exxon will transport and permanently store as much as 2.2M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide each year from Linde’s plant.  Related: China’s Sinopec To Take 5% Stake In Qatar’s Giant LNG Project

Back in February, Linde unveiled plans to build a $1.8B complex which will include autothermal reforming with carbon capture and a large air separation plant to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen. Last week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods told investors that the company’s Low Carbon business has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and gas business within a decade and generate hundreds of billions in revenues

Unfortunately, the world has fallen woefully short when it comes to investing in CCUS: according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) there are only 35 commercial facilities globally that are applying CCUS to industrial processes, fuel transformation and power generation, with a total annual capture capacity of ~45?Mt?CO2. However, McKinsey estimates that global CCUS uptake needs to be 120x higher, rising to at least 4.2 gigatons per annum (GTPA) of CO2 captured, for the world to achieve its net-zero commitments by 2050.

High costs of CCUS facilities as well as a lack of economic incentives are largely to blame for this state of affairs.

Creating CCUS Hubs

To reach this goal, McKinsey has proposed the creation of CCUS hubs, essentially a cluster of facilities that share the same CO2 transportation and storage or utilization infrastructure. Currently, there are only 15 CCUS hubs across the globe; MckInsey estimates that there’s the potential to build as many as 700 CCUS hubs globally, located on, or close to, potential storage locations and Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery (EOR/EGR) sites.

McKinsey has calculated a total carbon-abatement cost, which includes the cost of capture, compression, transportation, and storage for each potential hub consisting of five nearby emitters or more. 

The global consulting firm notes that capture costs are typically the largest cost in the CCUS value chain, with high concentration streams, such as those from ethanol and ammonia processes, where CO2 is 50 to 90 percent of the emissions being the cheapest to capture while low-concentration sources, such as power generation, cement, and petrochemical production, with CO2 concentrations in emissions streams of between 5 and 15 percent being the costliest to capture. 

Unfortunately, high-concentration streams account for less than 5% of global emissions volumes, meaning the cost of carbon capture for the vast majority of CCUS facilities will fall at the higher end of the cost spectrum.

Luckily, results from McKinsey’s modeling are quite encouraging: if 440 hubs are developed, 9 GTPA to 10 GTPA of existing emissions could be abated at a cost of less than $100 per ton CO2. Even more exciting are findings that the world could reach its 4.2 GTPA net-zero goal by 2050 by building just 160 CCUS hubs at costs of less than $85 per ton CO2.

Here in the U.S., the CCUS sector recently received a big boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers an increased tax credit for captured point source CO2 from $50 to $85 per ton. Many industrial use cases including ethanol plants, ammonia production and natural gas processing facilities are now economically feasible with the increased 45Q tax credit. This subsidy provides $85 per ton for sequestered industrial or power emissions, and $180 per ton for emissions captured directly from the atmosphere and sequestered.

Here are other provisions by 45Q:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 45Q incentives increase from $50 to $85/tonne for storage in saline geologic formations from carbon capture on industrial and power generation facilities.
  • 45Q incentives increase from $35 to $60/tonne for utilization from industrial and power generation carbon capture.
  • 45Q incentives increase from $50 to $180/tonne for storage in saline geologic formations from DAC.
  • 45Q incentives increase from $50 to $130/tonne for utilization from DAC.
  • The credit can be realized for 12 years after the carbon capture equipment is placed in service and will be inflation-adjusted beginning in 2027 and indexed to base year 2025.

McKinsey estimates that annual global investment in CCUS technology of $120 billion to $150 billion by 2035 is required for the world to achieve net zero. To scale the technology effectively, the firm notes that greater coordination across the value chain is necessary.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Next Post

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com