Iran Plans To Boost Oil Production To 5 Million Bpd

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.88 +0.93 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 74.10 +0.66 +0.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.837 -0.017 -0.35%
Graph up Heating Oil 21 mins 2.167 +0.015 +0.69%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Graph down Marine 21 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Iran Plans To Boost Oil Production To 5 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - Nov 29, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Iran is determined to return to its pre-sanction oil production level of 5 million barrels per day, regardless of how the nuclear deal develops
  • The Islamic Republic is aiming to have reached a production level of 4 million barrels per day by March of 2022
  • A large part of this production increase will come through the country’s efforts to attract significant investment from both foreign and domestic investors
Iran has not given up on plans to boost its oil production to more than 5 million barrels per day despite the lack of progress on nuclear talks, Bloomberg reported, citing the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company.

“Plans are in place to increase oil output to more than 5 million barrels a day,” Mohsen Khojastehmehr told IRNA ahead of the new round of nuclear talks in Vienna that begins today, after a five-month pause.

The BBC reports that Western diplomats are warning that time is running out for a deal as Iran has made serious advancements in its uranium enrichment program since the U.S. reintroduced sanctions on the country. The country has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful. It has also insisted that the U.S. make the first move and lift sanctions before Tehran agrees to grant any concessions to the rest of the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The U.S. sanctions, reintroduced by the Trump administration, targeted Iran’s oil industry because of its vital importance for the country’s economy, and led to a substantial decline in crude production. They never accomplished the administration’s aim of bringing Iran’s oil output down to zero, mostly because of China, which remained a large buyer of Iranian crude. Related: Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Now, Tehran plans to have a production capacity of 4 million bpd by the end of the current Iranian year, which ends next March, Khojastehmehr said. In earlier reports, senior Iranian officials said Tehran wants to have a new version of the nuclear deal also by the end of the current year.

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled that it would welcome foreign investments in its oil industry. In fact, a couple of months ago, oil minister Javad Owji said the government was drafting plans to attract some $145 billion in fresh investment—both domestic and foreign—in its oil and gas industry over the next eight years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

