Iran: Most OPEC Producers Back Extension Of Cuts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.41 -0.30 -0.53%
Brent Crude 62.24 -0.48 -0.77%
Natural Gas 3.143 -0.05 -1.50%
Mars US 58.96 +1.46 +2.54%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Mexican Basket 53.19 +0.68 +1.29%
Natural Gas 3.143 -0.05 -1.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.23 -0.65 -1.09%
Murban 62.03 -0.65 -1.04%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.59 +0.66 +1.12%
Basra Light 58.41 +1.23 +2.15%
Saharan Blend 62.16 +0.69 +1.12%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Bonny Light 62.76 +0.64 +1.03%
Girassol 62.46 +0.64 +1.04%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.36 -0.54 -1.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.00 +1.41 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 53 mins Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 1 hour Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 2 hours Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 5 hours ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 3 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 3 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 3 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 3 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 3 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 3 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 3 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 4 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 4 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 4 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 4 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 4 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 4 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 4 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 5 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 5 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 5 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 5 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 5 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 5 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 5 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 6 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 6 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 6 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 6 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 6 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 7 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 7 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 7 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 7 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 7 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 7 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast

Breaking News:

Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk

Alt Text

Tesla Investors Are Losing Patience

Elon Musk has a history…

Alt Text

U.S. Grid Narrowly Escapes Apocalyptic Attack

A new study from IT…

Alt Text

EU Aims To Reform World’s Biggest Carbon Market

The European Union is divided…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran: Most OPEC Producers Back Extension Of Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Iran oil

The majority of OPEC members are in favor of the cartel extending the oil production cuts, but a final decision will be made at the highly-anticipated meeting on November 30, according to Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

“The majority of members support the extension of the plan, but the final decision should be taken at the next OPEC meeting,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday.

According to the Iranian oil minister, if OPEC extends the cuts, it will also extend the exemption for Iran not to curb its production.

In the initial pact sealed last year, Iran was allowed to slightly raise its oil production compared to October 2016 levels, and cap it a just below 3.8 million bpd for the duration of the deal.

According to Shana, the news service of Iran’s oil ministry, OPEC members are “almost unanimous” in extending the production cuts beyond their current expiry date of March 2018.

“Most proposals concern extension of the output cut plan but the final decision will be made at the upcoming meeting of OPEC members,” Zanganeh said on Monday.

The comments from the Iranian minister suggest that currently not all OPEC members are on board with an extension.

After oil prices rallied in the past few weeks, a growing number of analysts and investment banks have started questioning OPEC’s resolve to continue to stick to the deal now that Brent oil prices are above $60, instead of looking to cash in on the higher oil prices and break the unusually strong overall compliance. Related: Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Last week, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said that the production cuts were the “only viable option” that would bring stability back to the oil market. UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei, for his part, said that OPEC members were expected to unanimously decide to extend the production cuts at the Vienna meeting next week, but the duration of the extension was still under negotiation.

The timing of the communication of an extension has also been subject to speculation in recent weeks. Now OPEC and friends have just over a week to continue dropping hints and playing the market until an actual announcement on the cuts comes on November 30.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Next Post

Who's Next? Venezuela's Collapse Puts These Nations At Risk
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com