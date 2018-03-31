Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 days 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 3 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 3 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 4 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 4 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 3 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 3 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 3 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 2 days Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 1 day Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 2 days Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 2 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 1 day Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 2 days Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 2 days Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 4 days Germany Approves Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Breaking News:

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Alt Text

Will China’s New Oil Futures Flop?

China’s historic oil futures contract…

Alt Text

U.S. Electricity Sales Fall Again

2017 was another down year…

Alt Text

BMW Caught Cheating Emissions Tests

German authorities have raided BMW’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

EurasiaNet.org provides information and analysis about political, economic, environmental and social developments in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as in…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

By Eurasianet - Mar 31, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Iran

Turkmenistan is exploring options on natural gas swap deals with Iran to export its fuel to markets further afield, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reportedly said during a visit to Ashgabat on March 27.

Rouhani arrived in the Turkmen capital for a two-day visit that comes as something of a surprise given the current frosty state of relations between the neighboring nations.

Speaking to the media after his encounter with President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Iranian leader expressed satisfaction with their exchange.

Semi-official Iranian media limited their reports to vague details about agreements on cooperation in economic and cultural affairs, but Russia’s RIA-Novosti news agency noted specifically that discussions had dwelled on energy issues.

Rouhani was cited as saying that the two governments want to see an increase in gas swap transactions and a broadened use of pipeline infrastructure to export Turkmen gas to third countries.

“Iran and Turkmenistan are very rich and powerful in the energy sphere, and so we agreed to undertake efforts to take our partnership in the sector to a higher level. We agreed in future to undertake wide-ranging talks on energy issues, and I trust that during our future encounters, we will conclude major agreements,” Rouhani said, without apparently offering details.

Prior talk of such arrangements suggests Armenia and Azerbaijan would be the most likely recipients of Turkmen gas.

With its economy in desperate shape, Turkmenistan has for some time been scrambling to find more buyers for its natural gas riches other than China. Despite that, Ashgabat has since January 2017 been embroiled in a messy row with Iran over claimed unpaid gas bills. In short, Turkmenistan claims Iran owes it around $1.5 billion for gas it delivered in previous years. Tehran has scoffed at the bill and insisted it wants to resolve the disagreement through international arbitration.

Iran has also often played good cop with Turkmenistan, however.

Related: What Big Oil Can Learn From Typewriters

In November, Hamidreza Araqi, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company, or NIGC, told Iran’s ISNA news agency said he hoped outstanding differences could be papered over through dialogue.

“Iran still has time for taking legal action against Turkmenistan but any issue, in my opinion, can be settled in negotiations,” he said.

In an another interview some days later, Araqi went further, suggesting that a gas swap deal could be considered.

"We are averse to swapping Turkmen gas with Turkey and Iraq, but we have no problem with Azerbaijan and Armenia," Araqi told ISNA.

This is not a novel arrangement. Just as the gas debt dispute was first raging last year, an NIGC official told media that Turkmenistan was still hoping to strike more swap deals to supply Azerbaijan and Armenia with up to 15 million cubic meters of gas daily via Iranian pipelines.

“[Turkmenistan] is currently sending near 6 [million cubic meters] of its gas to Azerbaijan through Iran,” the NIGC official said last January.

Adding a further geopolitical spin to this arrangement, a high-ranking Turkmen Foreign Ministry official has said that Ashgabat very much sees Armenia as a potential energy bridge to Europe. This all sounds like so much hyperbole, however, as even Armenian officials are obliged to point out that the gas pipeline linking their country to Iran can only carry 6 million cubic meters of gas daily. Iran also sells gas to Armenia, leaving limited room for Turkmen fuel.

Related: Mexico May Have Just Held Its Last Oil Auction

None of this, of course, translates into major financial returns for Turkmenistan. The primary benefits stand to be accrued by Iran, which looks to be painstakingly upgrading its strategic role as an energy and transportation hub.

Turkmenistan may now begin to think about how to incrementally increase western-directed gas exports at Tehran’s pleasure. And while in Ashgabat, Rouhani and Berdymukhamedov also discussed options for the transit of electricity, a lynchpin component of Turkmenistan’s efforts to diversify away from gas exports.

Railroads either completed or under development throughout the wider Central Asian space are ultimately intended to gain access to Persian Gulf ports. 

As hawkish elements in Washington with long-standing grievances against Iran secure their perch, Tehran is quietly working on fastening friendships among its neighbors.

By Eurasianet

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Fragile Oil Markets Stabilize On Two-Sided Trading

Next Post

BMW Caught Cheating Emissions Tests
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

EurasiaNet.org provides information and analysis about political, economic, environmental and social developments in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike
China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

 Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com