Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.20 -0.93 -1.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.34 -0.76 -1.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.448 -0.043 -1.73%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 31 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.448 -0.043 -1.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 39.23 -0.28 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 28 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 16 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Khashoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 1 hour The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 21 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 18 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 8 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 11 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 14 mins GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 8 mins CIA Death Squads
  • 12 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Did I Miss Something?
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas

Breaking News:

Elon Musk To Give $100 Million To ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Technology

The Real Crisis For Oil Is Yet To Come

The Real Crisis For Oil Is Yet To Come

While energy companies have worked…

U.S. Oil Drillers To Face More Pain Despite Higher Prices

U.S. Oil Drillers To Face More Pain Despite Higher Prices

While the worst may be…

Cambodia Prepares To Produce Its First Oil

Cambodia Prepares To Produce Its First Oil

Cambodia has been forced to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Iran has started ramping up its crude oil production eyeing a return to pre-sanction levels in a month or two, Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told media, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Zamaninia added that the market would be able to swallow the additional volumes, which could bring Iran's total to somewhere between 3.9 million and 4 million bpd.

The news comes as Tehran hopes the new U.S. administration would lift sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the country after it pulled the U.S. out of the so-called Iran nuclear deal. Hopes are President Biden would be willing to renegotiate the deal in a mutually beneficial way.

Higher Iranian oil production would not be welcome by the country's fellow OPEC members who have been cutting their own production to prop up prices. Indeed, the report immediately pressured international benchmarks, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate dropping by more than 2 percent at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, to add insult to injury, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Iran's oil exports were also on the rise, despite the sanctions.

"We set the highest record of exports of refined products in the history of the oil industry during the embargo period," Zanganeh said, as quoted by news agency Shana via Reuters.

Zanganeh added, in response to media questions, "I am not worried about regaining Iran's lost oil market share, and oil buyers do not limit themselves to one or two sellers." If the U.S. sanctions were lifted, he said, "We will return to the market stronger than before, sooner than you might think."

Zanganeh said last month that Iran aimed to boost oil exports to 2.3 million bpd once sanctions were lifted, from less than 1 million bpd right now, according to official data. The situation remains tricky, however, as both sides want the other one to make the first move.

President Biden's nominee for the Treasury Janet Yellen recently said the U.S. will only remove the sanctions if Iran returns to its commitments under the nuclear deal, while Tehran insists that Washington first lifts the sanctions before it re-commits to the deal.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Shale Resist The Lure Of Another Output Surge?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets

U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com