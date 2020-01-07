Iran Considers 13 Scenarios To Inflict ‘’Historic Nightmare’’ On The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.28 +0.58 +0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.98 +0.71 +1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 -0.016 -0.74%
Mars US 3 hours 63.65 -0.77 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.89 +3.74 +5.57%
Urals 13 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.35 +0.47 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 -0.016 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 68.62 -1.52 -2.17%
Murban 21 hours 70.70 -1.22 -1.70%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 59.86 -0.77 -1.27%
Basra Light 21 hours 74.54 -0.26 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.14 -1.23 -1.75%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Girassol 21 hours 70.09 -0.63 -0.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.89 +3.74 +5.57%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 days 41.88 -0.39 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 40.77 +0.32 +0.79%
Canadian Condensate 140 days 57.27 +0.22 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 130 days 63.67 +0.22 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 55.27 +0.52 +0.95%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.52 +0.32 +0.63%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.52 +0.32 +0.63%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 55.42 +0.22 +0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 60.62 +0.37 +0.61%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.52 +1.47 +2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Giddings 21 hours 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 +2.03 +2.97%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 56.65 -0.57 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.60 -0.57 -0.93%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.60 -0.57 -0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 7 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 9 minutes Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 4 hours Should U.S. request extradition of Prince Andrew for trial as a Pedophile ?
  • 55 mins Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 5 hours I have a plan for Iraq. Not new. Not my idea. But might work.
  • 2 hours IRAN / USA
  • 4 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 3 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 8 hours Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Alt Text

Six Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On This Year

After nearly a decade of…

Alt Text

These Oil Stocks Are Soaring As Middle East Risk Explodes

Oil prices gained $3 overnight,…

Alt Text

Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

The geopolitical risk premium in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Considers 13 Scenarios To Inflict ‘’Historic Nightmare’’ On The U.S.

Join Our Community
Tehran

Breaking a 5-day silence over its response for the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani, on Tuesday Iran said it was assessing 13 scenarios to inflict a "historic nightmare" on the US. "Even if the weakest of these scenarios gain a consensus, its implementation can be a historic nightmare for the Americans," Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's national security council, was cited by Fars news agency, adding that, "For now, for intelligence reasons, we cannot provide more information to the media."

Iranian officials previously said that U.S. forces in the region will be targets, and overnight the Iranian parliament on Tuesday designated the Pentagon and affiliated companies as terrorists. In response, the U.S. issued a warning to shipping in the Middle East over the possibility of Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement.

Soleimani's death has rippled through the Middle East, with the U.S. and its allies on high alert for a retaliation attack by Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said Tuesday that the U.S. would suffer consequences for the killing of Soleimani "at a time and place of Iran's choosing." Zarif added the U.S. must leave the Middle East and warned that if they don't, a new multi-generational war could erupt.

The leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, told tens of thousands on Tuesday for the burial of Soleimani in the city of Kerman that Iran was ready to "set ablaze those places Americans hold dear" over the killing of the former commander. Thousands chanted "revenge, revenge," as the IRGC leader declared "we will take revenge. The revenge will be vigorous and unwavering, woeful, and terminal."

"We will surely take revenge, but if America dares takes any action, we will set alight those places Americans hold dear. They know where those places are." Related: US Urges All Americans To Leave Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

Earlier, President Trump outlined 52 Iranian sites that U.S. forces would attack if Iran dares to retaliate.

And while the world await for Iran to pick one or more of the 13 scenarios, on Monday the Pentagon dispatched additional forces to the Middle East, even as conflicting signs emerged about Washington’s commitment to remaining in Iraq.

The three-ship Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group was ordered to move to the Persian Gulf region from the Mediterranean, where it has been exercising, according to a U.S. official. The group, which includes about 2,200 Marines and a helicopter unit, follows the deployment of about 3,500 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne to Kuwait late last week.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

How To Short The World’s Largest Oil Company

Next Post

Is The Oil Price Rally Already Over?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Simpson on January 07 2020 said:
    Trump hits them too hard after they attack US bases, and they will probably unleash their ballistic missiles on air bases, oil infrastructure, super tankers, and Tel Aviv and Haifa. They might try to start a civil war inside Iraq too.
    I would hit some of their air fields with a few cruise missiles, and call it a day. A major Middle East war has the potential to collapse the entire financial system, should oil be cut off from the Persian Gulf for more than a few months. A global oil shortage will start a downward economic spiral that will be hard to reverse, once it gets going.
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 07 2020 said:
    By assassinating Iran’s most powerful military leader General Qassim Suleimani, President Trump may have hammered the final nail in the coffin of his Middle East strategy.

    Iran will retaliate but its retaliation will be measured and calculated to hurt the United States but not to escalate their conflict into a hot war. Therefore, Iran will opt for one of these measures.

    1- Iran will exert maximum pressure on the Iraqi government to ensure the full withdrawal of all US forces from Iraq. This is something General Soleimani had been working on.
    2- It could order its militia and those of the Hashd alShaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) to ransack the American Embassy in Baghdad and take some American diplomats hostages. This will lead to a massacre as the American Embassy in Baghdad is well defended. However, any massacre will serve to hasten the departure of the American troops from Iraq.
    3- Iran could also order its militia in Iraq to attack American forces and bases and kill or take some hostages.
    4- Alternatively, Iranian militia operating in Syria could attack American forces occupying occupying Syria’s oilfields in the Deir Ezzor region and try to kill or take some American troops hostages.
    5- Iran could also order its allies in Yemen, the Houthis, to attack highly vital Saudi oil installation like Ras Tannura loading terminal on the Gulf with the aim of crippling Saudi oil exports and precipitating a global oil crisis.

    However, the safest and most strategically important measure Iran could take is, in my opinion, to coordinate efforts with Iraq to force American forces out of the country.

    President Trump may have intended by the attack to curtail the growth of Iran’s influence in Iraq and assert the United States’. His tactics will most probably cost him Iraq thus giving Iran a significant strategic victory. The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to evict the American troops from Iraq. Losing the US military presence would be strategically disastrous not only because Iraq is important in its own right, but also because it will mean the collapse of American presence in the Middle East. Moreover, it would be a tragic irony if America’s misadventure led to a greater Iranian control of Iraq.

    The departure of American forces from Iraq will herald their withdrawal from the whole Middle East including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait leaving region to China and Russia as well as Turkey and Iran to fill the political vacuum.

    If, however, the United States refuses to withdraw its forces from Iraq, a war of liberation could be started by pro-Iran militias such as the Hashd Al Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) with attacks on American military bases and installations.

    A reminder from history is that the United States lost almost 5,000 dead and thousands of injured troops when Iraqi resistance forces went into attack against them in the aftermath of the 2003 invasion. This time Iran will definitely give a helping hand.

    Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers
Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

 The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

 2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 Is This The Future Of Solar?

Is This The Future Of Solar?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com