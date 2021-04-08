Investors Rush To Oil Stocks Despite ESG Push

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.79 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.31 +0.15 +0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.517 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.810 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.960 +0.008 +0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 59.92 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.960 +0.008 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.98 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.36 -0.68 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.58 -1.37 -2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.22 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 60.42 -1.20 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.85 -1.58 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.42 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 56.67 +0.44 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.77 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.32 +0.44 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.55 +24.55 +84.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 32 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 29 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day The coming Cyber Attack
  • 12 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 7 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Fall From Record Highs

The U.S.-China Trade War Isn’t Over Yet

The U.S.-China Trade War Isn’t Over Yet

Energy markets have been seriously…

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

A new report from Bank…

Ecuador's Oil Industry Desperately Needs A Miracle

Ecuador's Oil Industry Desperately Needs A Miracle

Ecuador’s oil industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Rush To Oil Stocks Despite ESG Push

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil and gas companies have been in the crosshairs of public outrage for years now and the pressure has only been growing, with a new emerging breed of investors pressuring the industry into cleaning up its act. And yet, there seems to be plenty of the old sort of investors, too, the ones who go after returns and pile into oil and gas because they provide returns.

In the year to date, the energy sector on the S&P 500 has gained 29.4 percent, Palash Ghosh reported for Forbes. This makes energy the best-performing sector on the S&P 500, followed by finance as a distant second, with a gain of 17.6 percent.

The rally in oil stocks came on the back of improving oil prices, and oil prices improved on the back of, mostly, hopes that economies will soon begin returning to normal. Mass vaccinations in key oil markets did a lot to fuel this post-pandemic optimism about oil, pushing benchmarks above $60 a barrel and drawing investors to oil stocks.

Vaccines were, of course, not the only factor. OPEC+ also kept its production limited for longer than it had initially planned. The cartel decided at its last meeting to raise production gradually and the fact that this decision did not send prices plunging shows that expectations of a demand rebound are really strong right now.

The OPEC+ decision is notable: it would see the combined production of all participants in the extended cartel rise by some 2 million bpd by July. This is 2 million bpd additional barrels coming into a market that is already seeing higher volumes from Libya and Iran, both exempt from the OPEC production cut agreement. And demand is yet to recover fully in most of the world.

Related Video: The Conditions Are Ripe for A Second Shale Boom

It’s all about expectations, however. If OPEC+ expects demand to recover soon—and it does, although guardedly—then traders will buy oil stocks in anticipation of this recovery, even if it takes longer than most had hoped. We already saw this late last year when the first vaccines against Covid-19 were approved. Oil prices—and oil stock prices—immediately jumped and have since kept going mostly in an upward direction.

No wonder, then, that analysts are advising their clients to buy oil stocks. They have their preferences—Hess Corp is one and Cheniere is another, with Baker Hughes a third pick—but the sentiment on the whole industry is much more positive than it was just a year ago.

All this is happening as pressure continues to mount on oil and gas companies to basically stop being oil and gas companies. What the surge in oil stocks is demonstrating, however, is that a lot of investors still prefer returns to clean energy promises. One early proof of this was BP’s share price drop after CEO Bernard Looney last year announced perhaps the most ambitious energy transition plan among Big Oil majors.

Other European majors have made similarly ambitious green energy commitments for which they have received some grudging praise with warnings that more needs to be done. At the same time, they have continued doing their core business, which is producing, refining, and selling oil and oil products. And this business has enjoyed a rebound from last year as demand began improving and prices rose. Some oil companies are already considering restarting their share buyback programs, and this is a strong signal that things are looking up financially.

ESG investing may be all the rage these days, and solar stocks may be favorites among the ESG crowd, but oil hasn’t fallen out of grace yet. After perhaps the toughest year in history for the industry, oil and gas is getting back on its feet, and it getting back fast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ecuador's Oil Industry Desperately Needs A Miracle

Next Post

Big Oil Set To Return To Profit In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com