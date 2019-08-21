Investors Are Ditching High-Yield Shale Bonds

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.04 +0.36 +0.65%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.56 +0.26 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 -0.004 -0.18%
Mars US 52 mins 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
Urals 19 hours 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.41 -0.35 -0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 -0.004 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 19 hours 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 19 hours 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 19 hours 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.95 +0.28 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 43.13 -1.26 -2.84%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 50.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 56.58 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 58.13 +1.09 +1.91%
Central Alberta 2 hours 51.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.63 +1.17 +1.94%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.72 -1.12 -1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 10 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 4 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 7 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 6 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 4 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 13 hours What to tell my students
  • 18 hours Recession Jitters Are Rising. Is There Reason To Worry?
  • 13 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 11 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 1 day TRUMP'S FORMER 'CHRISTIAN LIAISON' SAYS DEEPWATER HORIZON DISASTER WAS GOD'S PUNISHMENT FOR OBAMA ISRAEL DIVISION
  • 1 day Maybe 8 to 10 "good" years left in oil industry * UAE model for Economic Deversification * Others spent oil billions on funding terrorism, wars, suppressing dissidents, building nukes * Too late now
  • 22 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 1 day Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

Shale Towns In Texas Boom As Oil Supermajors Settle In The Permian

Alt Text

Shale’s Dark Side: Methane Emissions Are Soaring

The U.S. shale industry is…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady As EIA Reports Small Crude Draw

Oil prices were mostly unaffected…

Alt Text

Rampant Corruption In The World’s Last Oil Frontier

Endemic corruption in Kurdistan continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Are Ditching High-Yield Shale Bonds

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 21, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Benja

Investors in high-yield riskier bonds of U.S. shale firms have caught up with equity investors in showing impatience over the mounting debt that the shale patch has piled up to fund production growth at the expense of cash flow and profits.

Equity markets are largely ‘closed’ for smaller U.S. energy firms willing to raise funds, so the bond market has become their last chance to finance drilling operations. Investors in bonds, however, have become increasingly frustrated over the ‘growth for growth’s sake’ business model and the lack of cash flow generation. 

This year, bond buyers are not flocking to the high-yield energy bond issues of companies rated below investment grade, or ‘junk’, while the rate of bond defaults has increased. Analysts and rating agencies expect the default pain to continue as the stubbornly low oil prices are not enough for many small drillers to clean up their debt-dominated balance sheets and meet all debt maturities.

So far this year, bond issues of high-yield energy firms have been half the amount they had sold at this time last year, while total bond issues by all junk rated companies have grown by 30 percent, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

In the Bloomberg Barclays high-yield index, the energy bond issuance has been underperforming the other sectors. The energy sector itself represents the single largest portion of the high-yield bond market in the United States. 

Persistently low oil prices and high corporate debt at the high-yield energy companies point to more pain and more defaults ahead, analysts say.

Signs have already started to emerge. Earlier this month, Halcon Resources Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, its second Chapter 11 this decade.

A few days later, Sanchez Energy also filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 following “an extensive review of strategic alternatives to align its capital structure with the continued low commodity price environment.”

In July, Fitch Ratings expected the energy sector to lead U.S. high yield default volume for the third consecutive month after Weatherford’s bankruptcy. The trailing 12 months (TTM) energy default rate stood at 4.1 percent in July, compared to 1.9 percent for the overall market, Fitch said.

The Halcon and Sanchez bankruptcies in August pushed the U.S. high yield energy default rate to 5.7 percent from 4.1 percent, marking the sixth consecutive month of an energy filing, Fitch Ratings said in a report last week.

Fitch sees a 5-percent energy default rate for year-end 2019 and 4 percent for year-end 2020, well above the expected 2-percent overall market rate for both years.

“The year-end 2019 energy rate could climb above seven percent if EP Energy LLC elects to file rather than do an out of court exchange for its nearer-term maturities,” Eric Rosenthal, Senior Director of Leveraged Finance at Fitch Ratings, said in a press release. Related: How Much Crude Oil Has The World Really Consumed?

Last month, S&P Global Ratings said in a sector overview that the number of junk-rated energy companies going into default has started to increase and could lead to “a second reckoning” for some, as some survivors of the 2015-2016 wave of bankruptcies could be looking at Chapter 11 proceedings again.

Haynes and Boone’s latest Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor published last week showed that this year there has been an uptick in the number of bankruptcy filings, with 26 filings as of August 12, of which 20 since the beginning of May. To compare, the number of bankruptcy filings were just 24 for full-year 2017 and only 28 filings in the whole of 2018.

“It is clear that for certain financially troubled producers wounded by the crash in 2015, some stakeholders may have given up hope that resurgent commodity prices will bail everyone out,” Haynes and Boone said, adding:

“For these producers the game clock has run out of time to keep playing “kick the can” with their creditors and other stakeholders.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Anti-Iran Alliance Is Cracking

Next Post

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

 Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com