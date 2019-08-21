Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.04 +0.36 +0.65%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.56 +0.26 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 -0.004 -0.18%
Mars US 52 mins 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
Urals 19 hours 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.41 -0.35 -0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 -0.004 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 19 hours 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 19 hours 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 19 hours 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.94 +0.38 +0.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.95 +0.28 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 43.13 -1.26 -2.84%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 50.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 56.58 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.63 -0.01 -0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 58.13 +1.09 +1.91%
Central Alberta 2 hours 51.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.43 -0.61 -1.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.63 +1.17 +1.94%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.72 -1.12 -1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 10 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 4 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 7 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 6 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 4 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 13 hours What to tell my students
  • 18 hours Recession Jitters Are Rising. Is There Reason To Worry?
  • 13 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 11 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 1 day TRUMP'S FORMER 'CHRISTIAN LIAISON' SAYS DEEPWATER HORIZON DISASTER WAS GOD'S PUNISHMENT FOR OBAMA ISRAEL DIVISION
  • 1 day Maybe 8 to 10 "good" years left in oil industry * UAE model for Economic Deversification * Others spent oil billions on funding terrorism, wars, suppressing dissidents, building nukes * Too late now
  • 22 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 1 day Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

Shale Towns In Texas Boom As Oil Supermajors Settle In The Permian

Alt Text

A Limited Risk Play In A Shaken Market

Recession fears tanked stock markets…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Exports Become Victim Of Their Own Success

U.S. oil exports surged to…

Alt Text

Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty

Oil markets are on edge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

By Irina Slav - Aug 21, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Li Ka Shing

While Aramco is signaling that the preparation for its long-awaited IPO is still underway, another big oil company may soon go private. Canada’s Husky Energy has suffered a more than 80-percent drop in its share price in the past decade, according to Bloomberg calculations, and analysts do not believe the outlook is particularly good if it remains a public company.

Oil price fluctuations, the fallout from the 2008 crisis, production cuts, and a failed takeover bid for MEG Energy are some of the reasons why Husky’s stock has lost so much of its value since 2008. For the majority shareholder in the company, a firm controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, this has meant a loss of as much as US$20 billion (C$26.5 billion). Li’s firm has a 69-percent stake in the company.

This, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Greg Pardy, makes Husky a good candidate for going private. BNN Bloomberg quotes Pardy as saying in a note to clients “If ever there was a time for Husky to consider going private, we believe it is now.” The analyst noted that going private would make Husky more flexible “to differentiate its strategic direction and tactics as need be without public market scrutiny.”

Going private would not be a solution for all of the company’s problems, however, Pardy said. It would close the door to cash-raising through stock offerings, for example, and thus hurt its chances of growing through mergers and acquisitions. It would also make it tough for the majority shareholder to meet the debt obligations that will be maturing in the coming years.

Yet a privatization would, according to Pardy, help it “capture the gap” between its current share price and its net asset value, which the analyst calculates at a much higher level than its current stock price. Related: Presidential Candidates Take Aim At Major Oil Pipelines

Husky has some pretty attractive assets, including a natural gas field in the South China Sea along with its oil sands operations and its refining business in the United States. Its last financial statement beat expectations in the net profit section, too. Admittedly, this came largely on the back of higher oil prices resulting from the obligatory cuts instituted by the NDP government of Alberta and upheld by the new Conservative government. Still, a better-than-expected profit is good news.

On the bad news front, Husky also reported negative cash flow for the second quarter of the year and an increase in debt. The first-half free cash flow figure was positive but much lower than the figure for the first half of 2018.

“The beauty contest for energy producers these days revolves around free cash flow generation and distributions to shareholders … Admittedly, Husky is not a great fit in this world,” Pardy said in his note. Indeed, free cash flow has become the focus of attention for investors in the energy industry after the price crash of 2014 and few companies are delivering robustly on this metric.

It seems Husky is not particularly attractive for investors right now. Whether going public could help it improve its performance is uncertain, but it may increase its chances. The fact that its share jumped more than 5 percent following the release of Pardy’s note earlier this week suggests that privatization could be a good move.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Investors Are Ditching High-Yield Shale Bonds

Next Post

Is $2,000 Gold On The Horizon?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

 Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com