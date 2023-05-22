Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 71.92 +0.37 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.95 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.17 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 -0.175 -6.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 +0.053 +2.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 +0.053 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.25 -0.38 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.62 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 538 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.44 -0.25 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.84 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.09 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.24 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.24 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 76.19 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 65.54 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Ford Unveils 3 Lithium Supply Deals For EV Push

Alberta Wildfires Still Sapping Crude Oil Production

Alberta Wildfires Still Sapping Crude Oil Production

The current hit to the…

U.S. At Risk Of Blackouts This Summer

U.S. At Risk Of Blackouts This Summer

Extreme weather this summer will…

Russia And Iran Plan To Challenge The Suez Canal With New Trade Corridor

Russia And Iran Plan To Challenge The Suez Canal With New Trade Corridor

Russia and Iran have signed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

By Michael Kern - May 22, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The head of the largest Indian refiner has said that spot purchases of Middle Eastern oil have fallen to make up for all the Russian oil being imported.
  • While Indian Oil is committed to its deals with Middle Eastern producers, it is buying less Middle Eastern crude on the spot market.
  • As India imports record amounts of Russian oil, OPEC’s share of all Indian oil imports has hit the lowest in at least 22 years.
Join Our Community
oil

India’s spot purchases of crude oil from the Middle East have fallen in recent months, as cheaper Russian spot barrels are making their way to the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, according to the head of the largest Indian refiner.   

“Spot purchases have gone down because somewhere there has to be a dip to make up for all the Russian purchases,” Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, said at the Middle East Oil and Gas Conference in Dubai on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Indian Oil, the largest refiner in the country by capacity, is committed to its term deals with Middle Eastern producers, but spot purchases from the Middle East have dropped amid Russian competition, he said.

Rising Indian oil consumption has opened more room for crude oil imports while Russia’s oil is suited for Indian Oil refinery specifications, Vaidya added.

India, together with China, is now a top market for Russian crude oil after the EU and the G7 introduced embargoes and price caps on Russian oil exports.

Over the course of one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India turned from a marginal buyer of Russian crude to the most important market for Moscow’s oil alongside China. Indian refiners, not complying with the G7 price cap and looking for cheap opportunistic purchases, have snapped up many of the Russian Urals cargoes, which used to go to northwest Europe before the EU embargo.

Record imports of cheap Russian crude into India have undermined OPEC’s share of supply to the world’s third-biggest crude importer so much that OPEC’s share of all Indian oil imports has hit the lowest in at least 22 years.

As India’s imports of Russian crude surged in the past year, OPEC’s share of Indian oil supply slumped to as low as 59% in the Indian financial year ending March 2023, compared to as much as 72% in the previous fiscal year 2021/2022, according to a Reuters analysis of data from industry sources. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chevron To Buy Shale Firm PDC Energy In $6.3-Billion Deal
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com