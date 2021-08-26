India’s Demand For Petrochemicals Set To Surge Tenfold By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 67.95 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 71.67 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.161 +0.264 +6.77%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 2.106 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.303 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.41 +1.52 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.303 +0.002 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.24 +0.80 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.02 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.88 +0.60 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.44 +0.95 +1.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.95 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.71 +0.64 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.53 +0.86 +1.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.86 +0.82 +1.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 67.36 +0.82 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.76 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 64.21 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 61.36 +0.82 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 61.36 +0.82 +1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.01 +0.82 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 66.91 +0.82 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.36 +0.82 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.75 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.31 +0.82 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 57.75 +1.75 +3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.43 +1.90 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 2 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 6 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Asset Manager: ESG Trend Raises Borrowing Costs For Oil Firms

House Democrats Seek More Oil Drilling Bans

House Democrats Seek More Oil Drilling Bans

Democrats on the House Natural…

U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

Large-scale battery power capacity in…

Oil Rebounds On Mexico Production Outage

Oil Rebounds On Mexico Production Outage

Crude prices recovered for the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Demand For Petrochemicals Set To Surge Tenfold By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 26, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

India’s petrochemicals demand is expected to jump ten times by 2050, the president of India’s Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers’ Association (CPMA) said at the CPMA - Argus Petrochemical Online Forum on Wednesday.

According to CPMA president Kamal Nanavaty, India’s demand for petrochemical products will double every nine years at an annual growth rate of 8 percent. The country’s demand for petrochemicals has been growing faster than the economy in recent years, and will rise more than GDP this year, too, Nanavaty said at the CPMA – Argus forum.

Indian petrochemical manufacturers could benefit from the surge in demand by co-locating petrochemical production facilities together with refineries, the Indian executive said. The petrochemical-refinery clusters would allow petrochemical producers to cut capital expenditure (capex) by up to 30 percent and operating costs by up to 20 percent.

After a COVID-induced slump, India’s petrochemical demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels during the current fiscal year to March 2022, CPMA’s secretary general Mahinder Singh told ICIS last month.

However, higher fuel prices in India lately have increased transportation costs from manufacturers to downstream firms, the petrochemical expert said.

Petrochemicals will be the key pillar of oil demand growth globally, both in the near and the long term, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil 2021 annual report in March with forecasts through 2026.

While growth in road transport fuel demand is set to slow to below 0.5 percent annually after 2023, sectors such as petrochemicals will boost overall oil demand, the IEA said. 

Despite the energy transition push in road transportation and electricity generation, some sectors – such as aviation, shipping, and petrochemicals – will continue to rely on oil for some time, the agency noted.

The petrochemical industry will remain a pillar of growth to 2026, as ethane, LPG, and naphtha together are set to account for 70 percent of the projected increase in oil product demand, according to the IEA.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com