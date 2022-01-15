India Is Preparing Its Power Grid For A Major Renewable Energy Expansion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 83.82 +1.70 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 hours 86.06 +1.59 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 4.262 -0.008 -0.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 hours 2.634 +0.026 +0.99%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.419 +0.035 +1.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.72 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.22 +1.65 +2.05%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.419 +0.035 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.61 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.19 +0.60 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.76 +0.94 +1.18%
Graph down Basra Light 46 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.98 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.31 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.72 +0.37 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 68.57 -0.92 -1.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.12 -0.52 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 82.52 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 79.92 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 79.27 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.27 -0.37 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.05 +1.08 +1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.41 -0.52 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 20 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 20 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 22 hours Nuclear power in Russia
  • 22 hours Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Germany To Become Net Power Importer For The First Time Since 2002

Oil Demand Strength Exceeds IEA Expectations

Oil Demand Strength Exceeds IEA Expectations

Global oil demand has proven…

Norway Rakes In Highest-Ever Oil Revenues As Prices Surge

Norway Rakes In Highest-Ever Oil Revenues As Prices Surge

Norway’s petroleum revenues reached a…

Russia’s Natural Gas Threat Is Far From Subtle

Russia’s Natural Gas Threat Is Far From Subtle

Russia is clearly weaponizing its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Is Preparing Its Power Grid For A Major Renewable Energy Expansion

By Ag Metal Miner - Jan 15, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • India aims to reach Net-Zero goals by 2070
  •  The Government of India has approved a multibillion dollar plan of setting up transmission projects for power supply from these renewable energy projects
Join Our Community

In line with India’s commitment at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, the country aims to reach net-zero by 2070.

Furthermore, India seeks to meet 50% of its energy needs by 2030 through renewable sources and expand non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 GW in this decade.

In light of these targets, the Government of India (GoI) has approved a multibillion dollar plan of setting up transmission projects for power supply from these renewable energy projects.

Setting up ‘green energy corridors’

India is setting up “green energy corridors” in two phases.

“The Green Energy Corridor Project aims at synchronizing electricity produced from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, with conventional power stations in the grid,” India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy says on its website.

One phase will supply 20 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to the national grid, the Hindustan Times reported.

Furthermore, the country is in the process of building 63 GW of renewable energy capacity, according to the report. Installed non-fossil fuel power capacity is expected to increase by 66% by 2030.

According to ratings agency ICRA, India’s renewable energy generation capacity will increase by 16 GW in fiscal year 2023.

India aims to cut projected emissions of carbon will by 1 billion tons by 2030.

Also, investments in green energy are steadily going up. From 2014-15 to June 2021, green energy projects in India received foreign direct investments worth U.S. $7.27 billion, the Hindustan Times reported. Of this amount, U.S. $797.21 million came in during 2020-21.

The government is also aiming to ensure the national grid doesn’t get threatened by the huge surge in electricity from sources such as solar and wind. Through the maintenance of the aforementioned corridors, the grid frequency remains within the 49.90-50.05 Hz (hertz) range. Also, the country recently commissioned an Automatic Generation Control (AGC), which sends signals to power plants every four seconds to maintain frequency and makes for a more reliable power grid, according to the report.

Powering up

Transmission systems will be created over a five-year period from Fiscal Year 2021-22 to Fiscal Year 2025-26. According to the statement, the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) will offset the Intra-State transmission charges and keep power costs low.

Another phase of the project is expected to help supply around 24 GW of renewable energy by 2022.

India has installed 157.32 GW of non-fossil based energy capacity. That accounts for 40.1% of total installed electricity capacity, the report stated.

By AGMetalminer.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com