A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.88 +1.66 +2.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 +1.18 +1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.737 +0.488 +11.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.597 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 +0.037 +1.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 80.12 +3.84 +5.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 +0.037 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.13 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.56 -0.42 -0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.30 +1.75 +2.29%
Graph down Basra Light 44 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.75 +2.16 +2.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.88 +2.75 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.85 +2.96 +3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.15 +2.63 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.57 +2.84 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.22 +2.99 +3.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.62 +2.99 +3.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.72 +2.89 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.97 +2.89 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.02 +2.89 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.12 +2.89 +4.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.13 -0.66 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.17 +2.99 +4.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.12 +2.99 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.12 +2.99 +3.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +3.00 +4.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.51 +3.29 +4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 17 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 mins Statoil Changes Name
  • 4 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 1 day Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

The U.S. Spent $1.1B On Failed Carbon Capture Projects In A Decade

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Climate activists are once again…

Nigeria Is Losing Major Investors As Oil Theft Runs Rampant

Nigeria Is Losing Major Investors As Oil Theft Runs Rampant

Supermajors are packing their bags…

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

Saudi Arabia cut the prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

By Irina Slav - Jan 12, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Ninepoint Partners' Eric Nutall: oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in structural multi-year bull market
  • Nutall: The most bullish factor for prices is the exhaustion of OPEC+ spare production capacity
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel, according to Ninepoint Partners portfolio manager Eric Nuttall, the latest to add to a growing number of analysts expecting three-digit oil prices.

“The oil market remains exceptionally tight,” Nuttall told Bloomberg, adding, “When we look at global oil demand, we’re back to pre-COVID levels. So there are strong reasons to believe the market will continue to grow throughout this year as Omicron passes.”

“But the real story remains on supply. I believe we’re in a structural bull market – a multi-year bull market for oil that will end in all-time high oil prices,” Nuttall also said.

The asset manager’s opinion reflects an overall bullish sentiment on the market, as noted by Barron’s in a report from earlier this week, which saw a growing number of traders betting that U.S. crude could hit $100 a barrel.

The report quoted an RBC Capital Markets analyst as saying, “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients.”

“Over the past week, open interest for June 2022 WTI $100 calls has increased by 10%,” Michael Tran also wrote. “Since September, open interest between $105-$150 per barrel strike prices have increased 14 times.”

Goldman Sachs last month also reiterated its bullish stance on oil, with the bank’s head of energy research Damien Courvalin telling media that “We’ve already had record high demand before this newest variant, and you’re adding higher jet demand and the global economy is still growing. You see how we will average a new record high in demand in 2022, and again, in 2023.”

The most bullish factor for prices, however, at least according to Ninepoint Partners’ Nuttall, is the fact that OPEC is running out of spare capacity.

“The exhaustion of OPEC’s spare capacity - so, as they bring on all that spare curtailed volume - is going to be the most bullish, watershed event in this industry in many, many decades.” 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Large Gasoline Build
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com