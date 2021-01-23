IHS Predicts A Record Year For Renewables In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 52.27 -0.86 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 55.41 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 32 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.23 -0.33 -0.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 23 mins So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 10 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 6 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 2 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 8 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 min Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 6 hours Thanks to food countersanctiona after 2014 Russia become net exporter of food
  • 11 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 14 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 2 hours The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 2 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 137 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 21 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations

Breaking News:

U.S. Proved Oil Reserves Remain Flat, Natural Gas Reserves Decline

China Is Struggling To Keep Up With Electricity Demand

China Is Struggling To Keep Up With Electricity Demand

China’s economy has soared in…

Mercedes To Take On Tesla With Fully Electric SUV

Mercedes To Take On Tesla With Fully Electric SUV

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz rolled out…

Goldman Bullish On Oil As It Eyes Major Relief Package

Goldman Bullish On Oil As It Eyes Major Relief Package

Oil prices will be supported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IHS Predicts A Record Year For Renewables In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Global renewable capacity additions defied COVID-19 to set new records in 2020, while global renewable energy output in the electricity sector jumped, unlike other energy sources.  This year, renewable installations are set to further surge globally, with solar and wind posting new records on the back of strong Chinese development and a growing number of markets auctioning off solar, onshore wind, and offshore wind capacity, IHS Markit said in a new report this week. 

Last year, renewables turned out to be the most resilient energy sector to the COVID slump. In sharp contrast to all other fuels, renewables used for generating electricity were set to have increased by 6.6 percent in 2020, compared to a 2.2-percent decline in the world’s total energy demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Renewables 2020 report in November.   

 Moreover, investor appetite for renewables continued to be strong, unlike in fossil fuels, despite the economic uncertainties, the IEA said, noting that auctioned renewable capacity rose by 15 percent from January to October 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, reaching a new record. 

In 2021, renewable capacity additions are on track for a record expansion of nearly 10 percent, according to the IEA, thanks to government support in many economies and robust pipelines of projects from before the pandemic. 

In its Top Clean Tech Trends to Watch in 2021, IHS Markit expects solar installations globally to jump by more than 30 percent this year, with China accounting for 35 percent of all capacity additions. Many more markets have joined the 1 GW-plus total solar capacity club over the past decade, and those will also grow in 2021. 

Related: Goldman Bullish On Oil As It Eyes Major Relief Package

“There are now 18 markets globally that have +1 GW cumulative solar installations, compared to just six a decade earlier,” IHS Markit said.

Solar demand will soar despite the fact that solar module prices are expected to be higher in the first half of the year. But production costs are expected to decline in the latter half of 2021, “and this will lay the groundwork for record solar installations at the end of 2021,” IHS Markit noted. 

Wind power installations will also jump this year, following a record 2020. Onshore wind additions in 2021 will continue to be driven by installation in markets facing imminent subsidy cuts, while offshore wind installations could nearly double in 2021 from 2020 to exceed 10 GW, thanks again to Chinese development. Many European countries, the U.S., and Japan are also set to auction offshore wind projects while floating offshore wind may finally be moving into the commercial phase, Andrei Utkin, senior associate, clean energy technology at IHS Markit, says. 

The United States will also see a continued boom in solar and wind installations this year, following record-breaking capacity additions in 2020. 

Renewables, mostly solar and wind, will dominate new electricity generation capacity in the United States in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month. A total of 39.7 GW of new electricity generating capacity is expected to start commercial operation in 2021, with solar photovoltaics (PV) accounting for 39 percent of the new capacity. Wind power generation capacity will represent 31 percent of the newly installed U.S. electricity generating capacity this year, followed at a distant third by natural gas with 16 percent of new generation. Solar installations of 15.4 GW are set to beat this year the 2020 record of 12 GW, according to EIA estimates. Solar capacity growth is set to exceed wind growth for the first time in 2021, the EIA said in its January Short-Term Energy Outlook. 

It’s not only record solar and wind installations in the U.S. and globally that will draw attention to the renewables sector this year. IHS Markit sees green hydrogen development, geothermal energy, and policies on battery recycling as the other top clean energy trends to watch in 2021.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Climate Change Increased The Need For Fossil Fuels In 2021

Next Post

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets

U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher
Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com