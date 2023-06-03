IEA: Renewables Installations In 2023 Soar To Levels We’ve Never Seen

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 71.74 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 76.13 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.51 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.172 +0.014 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.501 +0.065 +2.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 1 day 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.501 +0.065 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 3 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 551 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Seaborne Diesel Exports Plummet In May

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

The total number of total…

Oil Prices Move Higher As U.S. House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill

Oil Prices Move Higher As U.S. House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill

Oil prices moved higher early…

Iraq’s Crude Oil Exports Stay Flat As Kurdistan Saga Continues

Iraq’s Crude Oil Exports Stay Flat As Kurdistan Saga Continues

The exports of OPEC’s second-largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Renewables Installations In 2023 Soar To Levels We’ve Never Seen

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • IEA: new installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to surge to 440 gigawatts this year.
  • All major markets are set to see strong expansion due to the EU response to the energy crisis.
  • This year and next, China will account for nearly 55% of global additions of renewable power capacity.
Join Our Community
Solar Netherlands

The energy crisis in Europe, the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, and the continued strong expansion of green energy installations in China are all expected to contribute to the biggest-ever increase in renewable energy capacity additions this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report this week.   

Globally, new installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to surge to 440 gigawatts (GW) this year, up by 107 GW year-on-year and the largest increase in new capacity ever seen, the IEA said in its report. Solar photovoltaic (PV) additions are set to account for two-thirds of the increase in renewable power capacity this year.  

All major markets are set to see strong expansion due to the EU response to the energy crisis, the new incentives in the U.S. and India, and the continued surge in China’s renewable energy additions, the agency noted. 

This year and next, China will account for nearly 55% of global additions of renewable power capacity. 

“This year, the world is set to add a record-breaking amount of renewables to electricity systems – more than the total power capacity of Germany and Spain combined,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said

The jump in installations this year is more than double the amount of renewable energy capacity added in the pre-Covid year 2019, Birol noted

“The energy crisis has turbocharged demand for both large-scale plants & rooftop solar,” the IEA’s top executive added

Investment in solar power generation is set to eclipse investment in oil production in 2023 for the first time ever, the IEA said last week. 

For 2023, the IEA expects total investments in energy at $2.8 trillion, of which $1.74 trillion will go to clean energy and technologies and the remaining $1.05 trillion to fossil fuels.   Related: Canada Guarantees Loans For Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

“For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was one-to-one,” Birol said. 

Soaring installations of solar and wind power capacity will result in a cumulative world renewable capacity of over 4,500 GW at the end of 2024, equal to the total power capacity of China and the United States combined, the IEA said in this week’s report Renewable Energy Market Update. 

In the United States, where the wind and solar markets contracted last year due to restrictive trade measures and supply chain constraints, annual additions for both technologies are expected to increase by around 40% in 2023, and solar PV installations will set a new record. 

The Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on renewable energy technology deployment in the U.S. will become evident in 2025, the IEA said. 

“The current forecast is underpinned by existing tax incentives, while the Inflation Reduction Act will show its full effect after 2024, providing unprecedented certainty for renewable energy projects until 2032,” the agency added. 

However, the IEA warned that the rapid expansion of renewables comes with a set of challenges that need to be overcome if current projections for the medium and long term and for a net-zero scenario are to be met. 

The expansion of wind and solar PV needs to be accompanied by policies and market rules supporting grid infrastructure, flexibility investments, and permitting, according to the agency. 

“Inadequate investment in grid infrastructure remains a challenge worldwide not only for faster growth in new wind and solar PV capacity, but also for maximising generation potential from existing power plants,” it said. 

The share of curtailed wind and solar generation is rising in many markets as the share of variable renewable energy (VRE) increases. The increased renewable generation curtailment is particularly evident in areas where major grid infrastructure investments and/or advanced market design and regulation fail to keep pace with renewables deployment, the agency said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Costs for renewables are on track to drop, but not as much as to reach the levels from before the energy crisis, supply-chain bottlenecks, and higher interest rates.  

Electricity generation costs from new utility-scale onshore wind and solar are set to remain 10-15% above 2020 levels in 2024, despite the falling commodity prices. The financing costs for developers have increased along with the rise in interest rates. 

The global average levelized costs of energy (LCOEs) for onshore wind and solar PV are set for some declines this year and next, but they will remain higher than in 2020, the IEA said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Battle To Decarbonize The Aviation Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com