IEA Head: Gas Producers Are To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 66.32 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 69.62 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 4.289 +0.031 +0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.094 +0.017 +0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 1.975 +0.024 +1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 64.37 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 1.975 +0.024 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 71.20 -0.49 -0.68%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 72.11 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.62 +1.20 +1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.81 +1.20 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 71.57 +1.02 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 48.32 -0.17 -0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.52 -0.61 -1.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 10 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 54 mins Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Oil prices are on course…

Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?

Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?

Shale companies have become renowned…

Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

Oil prices crashed on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Head: Gas Producers Are To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
  • IEA's Birol: The recent price spikes in natural gas did not get good marks from millions of consumers around the world
  • Strikes at energy exporters—and Russia—have become something of a regular occurrence for Birol
  • Birol: Europe's energy crisis has nothing to do with the transition to renewable energy
Join Our Community

“The deliberate policies of energy producers” are to blame for the soaring gas and electricity prices in Europe, the head of the International Energy Agency said at an industry event this week, in yet another lash-out at fossil fuel producers generally and Russia specifically.

Also, not for the first time, the IEA’s Fatih Birol made a point of saying Europe’s energy crisis had nothing to do with the transition to renewable energy. As before, Birol gave no explanation as to why he believed the crisis had nothing to do with the shift to renewables. It was “wrong,” he said as quoted by Bloomberg, to say the price spikes were the result of this shift.

Strikes at energy exporters—and Russia—have become something of a regular occurrence for Birol. Earlier this year, he said Russia could send more gas to Europe and thus “underscore its credentials as a reliable supplier to the European market.” Incidentally, in that very same statement, Birol also didn’t miss the chance to say renewables had nothing to do with the energy crunch.

“Recent increases in global natural gas prices are the result of multiple factors, and it is inaccurate and misleading to lay the responsibility at the door of the clean energy transition,” he said in October, again without providing any reasoning behind this statement.

This is interesting because one of the world’s largest turbine makers, Denmark’s Vestas, earlier this month cut its financial performance outlook for this year, citing continued supply chain constraints, higher costs, and lower wind speeds that led to lower output of electricity from wind parks.

Vestas wasn’t the only one, either. Its fellow turbine major Ørsted also warned on 2021 financial results, also citing “Additional burdens [that] resulted from below-average wind conditions at onshore wind farm locations in Northern and Central Europe.”

In other words, the world’s two largest wind turbine makers openly “blame” lower wind park output for their annual profits but the head of the International Energy Agency appears to see no link between this lower wind park output and the energy shortage Europe has been experiencing since September.

Incidentally, data from electricityMap, which updates constantly, showed in September that wind park output across Europe was very low indeed. Right now, as of the time of writing, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Romania are producing a lot more electricity from wind power than from natural gas. Why does the crunch continue, then?

Solar power generation across the continent appears to be zero. Indeed, winter is not the most productive season for solar farms. There tends to be a lot less sun during the winter months, and there is also the snow coverage factor, which greatly compromises the efficiency factor of solar panels. These can be cleaned, of course, but not immediately and not quickly if we’re talking about utility-scale solar plants.

In other words, much as the IEA’s Birol would not hear anything negative said about wind and solar, they do seem to have a role in the energy crunch gripping Europe. Indeed, reason and common sense would suggest they naturally would, exactly like natural gas—put very simply, the more you have of a resource, the better. The less you have of a resource, the worse. This seems to be a problem nobody wants to draw attention to in renewable energy circles.

“The recent price spikes in natural gas did not get good marks from millions of consumers around the world, including Europe,” Birol said in a thinly veiled reference to Russia. “I am not sure the current gas prices are in the benefit of the gas producers.”

Yet if current gas prices are not beneficial for “gas producers”, then Birol—and Europe—should be celebrating as excessive natural gas prices would likely speed up the buildup of renewable power generation capacity. Oddly enough, the head of the IEA seems to have missed this considerable advantage of high gas prices, unlike Energy Aspects’ Amrita Sen, who last month wrote in an op-ed for the FT that we should embrace higher oil prices as they would motivate acceleration in the shift to low-carbon energy.

Forbes energy contributor Llewelyn King put it more bluntly. “If Russia is to blame—which prima facie appears to be the case, as Europe gets fully half its natural gas from Russia—then the Europeans are to blame too,” he wrote earlier this week. “The gas buyers of Europe and their political masters bet that Russia needed their market more than they needed Russia’s gas. It was a gamble and Europe lost.”

One of the reasons those buyers may have thought Russia needed Europe more than Europe needed Russian might just have been a false feeling of security stemming from the massive wind and solar generation capacity in the EU. After all, what were the chances of a wind draught? As it happens, in this case they were a hundred percent.

Now, it’s low-sun season, and Europe would need every last MW of wind capacity to make up for the idling solar farms. It should have become clear by now the EU cannot expect Russia to boost gas supplies every time it wants it to and only because it wants it to. If renewables had nothing to do with the crunch, then a lightning-fast build up of more capacity should eliminate the chances of that crunch repeating. Also, it would reduce the EU’s gas dependence on Russia—a source of so much resentment in the union.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com