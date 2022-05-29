Hydrogen Or Electric: Why Not Both?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 2 days 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 112.1 +3.38 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 3 days 114.7 +3.47 +3.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 111.9 +0.59 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 181 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 121.5 +0.69 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 3 days 116.8 +0.24 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 119.8 +3.96 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

Sky-High Commodity Prices Have Been A Boon For Glencore Despite Record Fines

Sky-High Commodity Prices Have Been A Boon For Glencore Despite Record Fines

Glencore is facing as much…

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Inflation-adjusted—or real—gasoline prices in the…

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

U.S. crude oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hydrogen Or Electric: Why Not Both?

By Felicity Bradstock - May 29, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Automakers are racing to build newer, greener vehicles as the world moves away from fossil fuels.
  • Hydrogen and electric-powered vehicles have led the race so far.
  • Now one company is looking to bring both together to create a vehicle with the best of both worlds.
Join Our Community

Renault has just announced its first hydrogen-electric hybrid concept car, using hydrogen to push its EV models further. While automakers continue to argue over which technology will power the future of transport – electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells – Renault is combining the two to offer an alternative option.   Unlike a traditional hybrid car, which uses fossil fuels to power the vehicle, a hydrogen-electric hybrid incorporates a hydrogen fuel cell into the design. This means that the vehicle can run off electricity or hydrogen fuel, much in same the way as a traditional hybrid. 

In the case of Renault, its Scenic Vision has a hydrogen engine, electric motor, battery, fuel cell and a hydrogen tank. The tank weighs around 2.5kg and takes approximately five minutes to fill. The battery component is expected to be recyclable. The addition of a hydrogen fuel cell could significantly increase the range of the EV, to around 800 km, allowing drivers to switch to fuel on longer journeys. 

Gilles Vidal, Renault’s design director, stated that the concept car “prefigures the exterior design of the new Scenic 100% electric model for 2024.” And that the incorporation of hydrogen technology is “part of a longer-term vision, beyond 2030.”

Some automakers have been developing hydrogen-fuelled cars as an alternative to electric battery vehicles, arguing that the longer range is necessary for many commercial vehicles. It is also being widely considered for public transport, from planes to buses and trains. 

With governments around the globe encouraging a movement away from internal combustion engines (ICE) in favor of greener alternatives, the rollout of more hydrogen fuelling stations is expected by the end of the decade. In the U.S., there were 48 retail hydrogen stations in 2021, with a further 60 under construction. And in the U.K., as many as 2,000 green hydrogen fuelling stations are expected for 2030. 

There has been a long-standing battle between hydrogen and battery electric vehicles, with big names taking sides. BMW, Hyundai, and Toyota are all testing out hydrogen fuel cell technology, as well as developing EV models.

In a statement, the car manufacturer said, “BMW is convinced that hydrogen can make an important contribution to sustainable mobility alongside battery-electric vehicles in the future – provided the necessary hydrogen infrastructure is in place and offers a good price for hydrogen, and the price of the vehicles falls,” And, “In those circumstances, hydrogen fuel cell cars can be the zero-emissions technology that allows users to maintain the flexible driving habits they are accustomed to.”

The biggest hurdle to producing zero carbon emissions green hydrogen is the high cost compared to traditional fuels and electric alternatives. In fact, to make fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) mainstream by the end of the decade, costs would have to fall from around $840 per kilowatt to $420 per kilowatt. But the development of large-scale green hydrogen facilities around the world could help bring down prices, much in the same way solar and wind energy has become more cost-effective due to its growing scale. 

Automakers are backing hydrogen fuel cells due to their long-range and fast fuelling time, which makes them highly competitive with electric batteries. While traditional EVs are more well-known, some manufacturers such as BMW and Audi believe that as the market remains in its infancy it could quickly shift to hydrogen if costs can be reduced. 

Related: The Electric Vehicle Boom Has Turned Argentina Into A Lithium Hotspot

Not to forget, that due to supply chain disruptions, shortages, and rising demand, material costs for EVs have been rapidly increasing over the last year. Automakers have had to increase the prices of their EVs due to soaring component costs, at a time when they were expected to drive prices down to become more competitive and make EVs more widely accessible. Tesla, Rivian, and Cadillac have all hiked their prices in recent months as the cost of batteries has gone up, with mineral mining not meeting battery production levels at present. 

However, not everyone believes hydrogen is practical for EVs, with Volkswagen and several automakers keeping their focus on electric batteries. VW believes traditional EVs meet the needs of most consumers and can be widely developed for the rising demand over the next decade. In addition, their maintenance costs are much lower than ICE engine vehicles, reducing the long-term pay-out. In terms of hydrogen, it believes companies would be reliant on hydrogen imports for FCEV production, and with limited green hydrogen production at present this would be restrictive. 

But, going forward, what if automakers could incorporate both electric battery and hydrogen fuel cell technologies into one car to produce a more durable, longer-range EV? Renault’s concept car promises a 75 percent smaller carbon footprint than a conventional EV, with zero emissions emitted during its production. It does not require rare-earth elements, and the smaller battery – to be produced in France by 2024 – is lighter and cheaper to make than traditional EV batteries. 

While automakers continue to argue over which is better for the future of transport, electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, Renault has thrown a spanner in the works by offering both in the form of a hybrid. A vehicle that combines both low-emissions technologies could provide the day-to-day advantages of an electric battery-powered engine with the longer range of an FCEV. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sky-High Commodity Prices Have Been A Boon For Glencore Despite Record Fines
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com