Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 1 day 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 112.1 +3.38 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 114.7 +3.47 +3.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.9 +0.59 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 180 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.5 +0.69 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.8 +0.24 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 119.8 +3.96 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

Germany will be able to…

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

One of Germany's largest natural…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

Climbing LNG exports and high…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 28, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has upended global energy markets, including the LNG industry.
  • Europe’s push to reduce its dependence on Russian gas has left it importing massive amounts of LNG.
  • While LNG prices may not return to previous highs, analysts expect elevated prices for years to come.
Join Our Community

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets, the LNG industry has been grappling with many uncertainties. In fact, the only real certainty is that spot LNG prices will remain elevated for years to come, even if they don't hit the most recent record highs again.   Key demand centers in Europe and Asia are facing their own set of uncertainties at the end of the heating season and ahead of next winter, the peak demand period in the northern hemisphere. 

Uncertainties range from how much Europe will have managed to fill its storage capacity by next November, to how much Asia will buy on the spot market to stock for the winter after lackluster demand so far this year. 

LNG supply and demand will also depend on whether Russia will cut off supply to more EU customers after halting deliveries to Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland, and on how cold next winter will be in Europe and Asia. 

"We have massive uncertainty over what will happen next," Steve Hill, Executive Vice President at Shell Energy, said at this week's World Gas Conference in South Korea. 

"If we convert the Russian pipeline gas volume into Europe in 2021 into an LNG equivalent, and add on the LNG volumes delivered into Europe in 2021, that's 200 million tonnes of LNG equivalent. That's half the size of the current (global) LNG industry," Hill said, as carried by Reuters.

It's clear that Europe will not be able to replace all the Russian pipeline gas with LNG soon. The world just doesn't have that much supply capacity and will not have it until some point in the middle of this decade. Larger volumes of LNG are expected to hit the market in 2026 and afterward, when the U.S. projects under development and Qatar's expanded capacity come on stream. 

 Since the energy crisis of last autumn, Europe has displaced Asia as the growth driver of LNG demand and is no longer "the market of last resort" for LNG cargoes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has further spurred Europe to start reducing its heavy reliance on Russia's piped gas, without which the continent currently risks a severe industrial slowdown and a rush to secure heating for next winter. 

As of May 26, gas storage capacity in the EU was 44.45% full, while in the UK, this capacity is over 91% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. 

Storage levels in Europe are back to normal levels for this time of the year, but there is nothing normal in the global energy market this year, so LNG demand in Europe is expected to remain high through the start of the next winter season. Moreover, the EU member states are now required to reach a minimum 80% gas storage level by November 1 to protect against potential interruptions to supply. From 2023, the target will be raised to 90% full gas storage by November 1. 

"Filling the EU's gas storage before the next winter is crucial for ensuring our security of supply," European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said last week. 

Related: Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

While Europe will continue to race to buy much higher volumes of LNG compared to last year, the demand outlook in Asia is less certain. Asian LNG imports fell 10% year-on-year in Q1 2022, with Chinese, Japanese, and Indian imports down 11%, 14%, and 25%, respectively, Wood Mackenzie has estimated. Overall Asian LNG demand is now expected to be flat this year compared to 2021, WoodMac says.

High spot LNG prices have priced out Asian buyers, while market volatility and uncertainties, and concerns about energy security have prompted a growing number of buyers to seek long-term contracts.  

The race for LNG supply could give rise to the second wave of U.S. LNG projects, but new supply will take time to develop, Kateryna Filippenko, Principal Analyst, Global Gas Supply, at Wood Mackenzie, said last week. 

But much of this new LNG supply, including from projects that have taken FIDs in previous years, is likely to come only after 2026. 

Until around 2026, "Europe will have to compete with Asia for the marginal LNG molecule to satisfy demand – just as it is right now," Filippenko noted. 

"Competition between Europe and Asia for limited LNG will be intense until a new supply wave arrives after 2026. Prices will inevitably remain elevated until then."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Egypt And Israel Fill The European Energy Vacuum?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com