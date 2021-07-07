How Would The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Impact U.S. Energy?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.11 -1.26 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.31 -1.22 -1.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.595 -0.042 -1.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.086 -0.019 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.025 -1.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.32 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.025 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 8 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 8 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 8 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.58 -1.60 -2.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.87 -1.69 -2.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.37 -1.79 -2.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.77 -1.79 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 69.97 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.12 -1.79 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 71.87 -2.29 -3.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.97 -1.79 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.83 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.32 -1.79 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.46 -1.79 -2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 10 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 4 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 6 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 14 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.

Breaking News:

U.S. Fossil Fuel Consumption Plunged Most On Record In 2020

Shadow Lenders Take Over In The U.S. Shale Patch

Shadow Lenders Take Over In The U.S. Shale Patch

As banks begin to slash…

When Do EVs Become Cleaner Than Gas-Powered Cars?

When Do EVs Become Cleaner Than Gas-Powered Cars?

The environmental footprint of electric…

Oil Rally Grinds To A Halt

Oil Rally Grinds To A Halt

The oil price rally appears…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Would The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Impact U.S. Energy?

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 07, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last month, the unthinkable happened: the United States Senate agreed on a bipartisan spending deal. The new infrastructure deal, arrived at and agreed to (although not yet voted in) by both sides of the aisle, would mark out $1.2 trillion in new spending to go toward infrastructure investments over the next eight years. If this new deal does in fact make it through the House of Representatives as well as the Senate, it will have some high-impact implications for the national energy landscape.

Most of the first round of spending is slated to go to basic repairs and updates such as fixing roads, bridges, and getting rid of lead pipes, but it also includes a $73 billion line item which will take on the long-overdue project of bringing the nation’s power grids into the 21st century. Modernizing the U.S. power grid is a monumentally important step on a number of levels. The country’s aging infrastructure is making its residents vulnerable. As we saw in Texas this winter, grid failures are not just an inconvenience -- they can have serious, and even deadly, consequences. As the climate changes, weather patterns will begin to fluctuate even more wildly, making the nation’s grid reliability paramount. In fact, Texas has already experienced yet another grid catastrophe in the last month, this time due to searing summer heat. As Oilprice reported back in May, “In the case of Texas, the issue was a problem of deregulation and lack of oversight rather than one of aging infrastructure, but the incident brought the very real and very important need for nationwide grid scrutiny to the fore.” Aging grids are not only imperiling United States residents’ lives directly in severe heat and cold snaps, but they are also making us far more vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could be deadly on a much larger scale. And, perhaps not as dramatically but just as importantly, our stone-age power grids are also holding us back from a mass-scale green energy transition. Smart grids with greater capacities will be crucial to power increasing fleets of electric vehicles and to contend with the in- and outflows of energy from variable renewable energy sources like wind and solar. 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Fall Despite Bullish Outlook

All of which is to say that $73 billion dollars toward modernizing the power grid is sorely needed, and will make a serious dent in the necessary infrastructure ramp-up to meet ever-more pressing clean energy needs. But that all hinges on whether the bill is passed at all. 

In order to pass Joe Biden’s much-debated infrastructure plan, Democrat lawmakers in Congress have bisected the bill into a two-track infrastructure policy that mirrors Congress’ own partisan bifurcation. In the infrastructure deal struck between Democrats and Republicans late last month, bipartisan priorities such as repairing the nation’s roads, rails and bridges will receive $579 billion in new federal spending. In the meantime, the more liberal and climate-focused infrastructure goals which Biden has previously espoused have been put on the back burner, much to the chagrin of environmental activists and other climate advocates who see this kind of compromise as a dangerous precedent when lowering emissions is more important and more urgent than ever before.

With support from both sides of the aisle, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal will soon come to a final vote to officially greenlight the framework to be set into motion over the next eight years. However, that vote may never happen as the deal already appears to be facing resistance. Democrats have hinged their climate hopes on a process called reconciliation, which would allow them to pass Biden’s “human infrastructure” and climate priorities such as clean energy tax incentives and a national clean electricity standard in a later, separate infrastructure bill that could be fast-tracked and passed with a simple majority. 

This tactic has Republicans threatening to withdraw support from the bipartisan infrastructure deal while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi takes an equally hard line of reconciliation or bust.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Irrefutable Link Between Climate Change And Conflict

Next Post

China’s Oil Industry Is Undergoing A Serious Makeover
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal
Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally

Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally
Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast
OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War

OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com