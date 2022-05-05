How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 108.3 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 111.1 +0.92 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 8.783 +0.368 +4.37%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 4.041 -0.156 -3.71%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 3.659 +0.006 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.659 +0.006 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 157 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.43 +4.73 +5.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 93.71 +5.40 +6.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.0 +5.40 +5.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.2 +5.40 +5.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 106.1 +5.40 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 105.4 +5.40 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 108.9 +5.40 +5.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 103.6 +5.40 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 109.8 -1.85 -1.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +5.25 +5.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.1 +4.40 +4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Libya’s Zueitina Port Receives First Oil Tanker After Lifting Force Majeure

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia’s oil output is plummeting…

China Is Racing To Control The Global EV Supply Chain

China Is Racing To Control The Global EV Supply Chain

The race is officially on…

How 3D Printers Could Transform The Energy Industry

How 3D Printers Could Transform The Energy Industry

As the energy industry modernizes,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

By Eurasianet - May 05, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Armenia’s national currency has seen a sharp rise recently.
  • The country’s Central Bank of Armenia suggests that an influx of Russians coming to escape their home country is what has lifted the dram.
  • Armenia also began paying for Russian gas in rubles which could chip away at dollar demand and help lift the Armenian dram. 
Join Our Community

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended economies around the region, Armenia’s currency has sharply gained in value After hovering at its usual rate of just under 500 to the dollar, it dropped to about 518 to the dollar in mid-March before rising to 450 on May 4, a 15 percent gain in about six weeks.

Explanations for the dram’s rise vary. 

The Central Bank of Armenia connected it to the influx of Russians who have come to the country to escape repression and sanctions at home. 

"We have international visitors in Armenia. [...] When these people spend money in our resorts or restaurants, it is considered an export growth from the perspective of the balance of payments in Armenia,” the bank’s head, Martin Galstyan, said at a May 3 press conference. “This situation led to the point that we have progressive growth of foreign currency in terms of supply to demand, which resulted in some strengthening of the dram."

Galstyan added that the future course of the dram would depend on how long the visitors stay in Armenia and how they spend. 

Another factor: Armenia recently began paying for natural gas from Russia in rubles rather than in dollars, which was the previous practice. 

"Armenia used to transfer $35-40 million a month to Russia for natural gas alone. Now that amount is not transferred in dollars,” economist Suren Parsyan told local news site lragir.am. With excess dollars now available on the local market, there is less demand for the greenback, supporting the value of the dram. 

“Besides, economic activity in Armenia has slowed down, and people's purchasing power has decreased,” Parsyan added.

Related: Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

Parsyan told Eurasianet that the Central Bank appears to be not intervening, seeing a chance to tame inflation. In May, the bank’s board met and decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25 percent. “They either could decrease the refinancing rate or buy dollars from the market and bring the exchange rate to what it was before. But the bank doesn’t want to do that since it would result in greater inflation,” he said. 

Core inflation has been running at 7.4 percent so far in 2022, after measuring 7.7 percent in 2021. A rise in the dram should help by making imports less expensive, though it can hurt exporters.

"From the point of view of inflation, this [the rise in the dram] is a positive phenomenon because it mitigates the situation,” Narek Karapetyan, an economist at the Yerevan think tank Amberd, told RFE/RL. “However, we cannot feel the impact immediately." 

The Central Bank’s Galstyan said that inflation was projected to decrease to 4 percent “in the medium term.”

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Senate Passes NOPEC Antitrust Bill

Next Post

Jamie Dimon: “The Cold War Is Back” And Commodity Turmoil Could Get “Much Worse”
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com