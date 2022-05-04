Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 101.0 -2.76 -2.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.646 +0.144 +4.12%

Graph up Marine 6 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 6 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 156 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.6 -2.19 -1.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.1 -2.56 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.36 -2.28 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 13 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 4 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday

Oil Prices Unchanged After EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build 

Oil Prices Unchanged After EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build 

Crude prices barely budged on…

European Refiners Are Racing To Capitalize On Record-High Diesel Margins

European Refiners Are Racing To Capitalize On Record-High Diesel Margins

Refiners in Europe are processing…

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

By Charles Kennedy - May 04, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC+ JTC meeting ends with no demand growth revision.
  • Reuters: OPEC+ leans towards small increase in June output quota.
  • Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo noted that it was not possible to fill the gap left by dwindling Russian oil output.
The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting ahead of tomorrow’s main ministerial meeting has concluded without any revisions of demand growth forecasts, according to a Walter Bloomberg tweet

Reuters cites cartel delegates as saying that OPEC+ is leaning towards an agreement for a small increase in June production targets of 432,000 barrels per day based on an earlier agreement that would be in effect through September. 

The group, according to Reuters, expects sanctions to cause a further decline in Russian oil output, perhaps not fully offsetting potential demand declines coming out of China due to COVID lockdowns. 

Addressing the OPEC+ JTC, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo noted that it was not possible to fill the gap left by dwindling Russian oil output.

"What is clear is that Russia's oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million bpd cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist," he said, according to the transcript of a speech seen by Reuters. "However, its potential loss, through either sanctions or voluntary actions, is clearly rippling through energy markets."

Nonetheless, OPEC still sees supply exceeding demand this year by 1.9 million bpd, Reuters reports.  

For April, OPEC missed its production target, with OPEC’s 10 members producing only 40,000 bpd more than in the previous month, indicating a shortfall of some 214,000 bpd for OPEC members. The existing output deal called for a 254,000 bpd increase for OPEC countries, and a 400,000 bpd increase overall for OPEC+ production for April.

From October 2021 through March 2022, OPEC output came in lower than the deal commitments in every month from October 2021 through March 2022, with the exception of February 2022, according to a Reuters survey. 

Hindering OPEC’s ability to reach output targets are a force majeure in Libya that shows no signs of resolution, and under-production in Nigeria. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

