Jamie Dimon: “The Cold War Is Back” And Commodity Turmoil Could Get “Much Worse”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.7 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 110.9 +0.76 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.828 +0.045 +0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.060 +0.018 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.670 +0.011 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 56 mins 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.670 +0.011 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 157 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.43 +4.73 +5.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 93.71 +5.40 +6.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 110.0 +5.40 +5.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 108.2 +5.40 +5.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 106.1 +5.40 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 105.4 +5.40 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 108.9 +5.40 +5.22%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 103.6 +5.40 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 109.8 -1.85 -1.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +5.25 +5.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.1 +4.40 +4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.

Breaking News:

Libya’s Zueitina Port Receives First Oil Tanker After Lifting Force Majeure

Big Oil Wants A Piece Of The Electric Vehicle Pie

Big Oil Wants A Piece Of The Electric Vehicle Pie

Big oil is backing the…

Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy

Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy

Russia’s war in Ukraine is…

Global Supply Chain Woes Likely To Worsen On Chinese Lockdowns

Global Supply Chain Woes Likely To Worsen On Chinese Lockdowns

Lockdowns in China could have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jamie Dimon: “The Cold War Is Back” And Commodity Turmoil Could Get “Much Worse”

By ZeroHedge - May 05, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Jamie Dimon had some good news for investors in a recent interview, suggesting that they should trust the Fed.
  • He also highlighted commodity market turmoil, stating that it is likely to get “much worse.”
Join Our Community

Like the old saying goes: Hindsight is 20/20. That's especially true for financial markets and the Federal Reserve. So, while investors wait to see whether the Fed will signal the possibility of a 75 bp rate hike at its next meeting, JPM CEO Jamie Dimon is telling Bloomberg (and its audience) that investors should take a deep breath and trust the Fed, while acknowledging that there's "a chance" of a policy mistake that could trigger a punishing recession.

On that front, Dimon told Bloomberg during a recent interview that the Fed should have moved more quickly to raise interest rates as inflation rattles the world economy. His comments echoed those made by Ken Griffin during his recent appearance at the Milken conference in LA.PMorgan's Dimon Says Libra Was a 'Neat Idea' That Will Never Happen

"We’re a little late," Dimon said. "The sooner they move the better."

He added that "we have a very strong US economy" and that "businesses are in very good shape." While the Fed is "a little late", Dimon said that the "sooner they move, the better".

"If they can, they are going to need to slow down the economy enough so that 8% starts to come down over time," Dimon said.

While Dimon said he isn't a "betting man," he believes there's roughly a one-third chance of a "soft landing", and a one-third chance that the Fed sends the US economy into a "mild recession" - although there's a chance that a recession could be "much harder than that".

Asked if he's afraid of a Fed policy mistake, Dimon insisted that he's "not afraid of the Fed", before launching into a diatribe about the importance of "rational, thoughtful" fiscal policy (something he has been preaching about for years).

In addition to a 50bp hike at the close of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, it's widely expected that the central bank will announce the start of its balance sheet tapering. 

But before investors get too critical, Dimon said they should "take a deep breath" and give the Fed a chance.

But an even bigger risk than the Fed's rate hike plans is the war in Ukraine, which could take years to play out.

"Global energy is precarious," he said. "If oil goes to $185 that’s a huge problem for people and we should do everything we can today. We need to pump more oil and gas."

He said the US government should be more focused on national security, including its energy and food resources.

"The Cold War is back," Dimon said, who was speaking from the bank’s 2022 CEO Forum. "National security is always the most important thing."

But the interview with BBG wasn't Dimon's only interview on Wednesday. He also gave an interview to the Irish Times, which focused more on the war in Ukraine and its impact on international commodity markets (particularly energy).

Related: Europe May Lose The Energy Transition Race Before It Really Begins

"And then you’ve got Ukraine. First and foremost, our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people because of the humanitarian crisis. But it’s a war and we don’t know how it’s going to end. It could get worse. The sanctions could get worse. It’s causing complete turmoil in commodity markets around the world and that could get much worse. That’s what we have to be prepared for."

He added that the turmoil in international commodity markets could get "much worse" if the war in Ukraine drags on. Because of this, Dimon said that "global energy is precarious" and added that "if oil goes to $185 that’s a huge problem for people and we should do everything we can today. We need to pump more oil and gas."

Meanwhile, on top of warning about the global risks posed by the war in Ukraine, Dimon also said the "Cold War is back" and that "national security is always the most important thing."

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

Next Post

Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com