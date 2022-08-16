Cotton Prices Soar As Texas Megadrought Persists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.13 -3.28 -3.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.81 -3.29 -3.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.37 -3.18 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.388 +0.660 +7.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.887 -0.065 -2.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.887 -0.065 -2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.31 -2.68 -3.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.56 -2.68 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.81 -2.68 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.71 -2.68 -2.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.96 -2.68 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.51 -2.68 -2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.16 -2.68 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -5.00 -5.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.75 -2.50 -3.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.70 -3.18 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 21 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

Ford Hikes EV Truck Prices As Material Costs Soar

Ford Hikes EV Truck Prices As Material Costs Soar

Ford is the latest automaker…

The Biggest Drivers In Global Steel Supply

The Biggest Drivers In Global Steel Supply

Russia’s war in Ukraine and…

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

The United Kingdon has released…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cotton Prices Soar As Texas Megadrought Persists

By ZeroHedge - Aug 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • A megadrought in Texas is scorching farmland.
  • The ongoing drought has sent cotton prices soaring.
  • "I don't think you can put a top on prices right now," Louis Barbera, the managing partner for VLM Commodities, said.
Join Our Community

US cotton prices continued to surge above the boom days of 2010-11 after a massive crop estimate cut by the USDA, shocking Wall Street analysts and traders, due primarily to a megadrought scorching farmland of Texas, according to Bloomberg Futures in New York for December delivery were up 4.5% to $1.1359 a pound and up more than 21% this month. 

"I don't think you can put a top on prices right now," Louis Barbera, the managing partner for VLM Commodities, told Bloomberg. 

"I have been going to Texas for more than ten years, and this is by far the absolute worst I have ever seen, said Barbera.  

What Barbera is referring to is the drought situation in Texas. The long stretches of triple-digit temperatures and limited rainfall this summer have turned vast amounts of farmland to dust, hurting cotton farmers in the South Plains of West Texas. 

Last Friday, the USDA's bigger-than-expected cut to domestic cotton crop stunned many on Wall Street. Crop output plunged to 12.57 million bales, the lowest in a decade. The cut also pushed down the US from the world's third-largest producer to the world's fourth. 

Barbera said the western Texas region (around Lubbock and Lamesa), the epicenter of America's cotton-growing belt, has "literally nothing" in fields that are just desert sand. He said fields that had drip irrigation were harvestable, but ones that weren't weren't salvageable.  Related: Iran Delivers Nuclear Deal Response But Details Remain Unclear

"If cotton is not readily available from other sources, the scarcity of supply from the US could support prices globally, said Jon Devine, supply-chain economist for research Cotton Inc.

"The market has struggled to find the balance between the weakened demand environment and limited exportable supply in recent months. The conflict between these two influences makes it difficult to discern a clear direction for prices and suggests continued volatility," Devine continued. 

Supporting prices are bullish bets by money managers turning positive for the first time since June as prices rally.

Louis Rose, director at Rose Commodity Group, said the USDA's cut to US output is "shocking" and comes at a time of the highest consumer inflation in decades. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Construction Crisis Weighs On Industrial Metals

Next Post

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com