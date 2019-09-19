How New Technology Is Revolutionizing Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.80 +0.61 +1.05%
Brent Crude 12 mins 63.84 +0.51 +0.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 +0.004 +0.16%
Mars US 3 hours 60.33 -0.28 -0.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
Urals 21 hours 60.20 -1.40 -2.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.92 +0.23 +0.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.31 +3.77 +6.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 +0.004 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 62.90 -0.27 -0.43%
Murban 21 hours 65.75 -0.48 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 56.23 +0.19 +0.34%
Basra Light 21 hours 66.99 +1.03 +1.56%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.92 +0.38 +0.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.92 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.92 +0.23 +0.36%
Girassol 21 hours 65.91 +0.18 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 42.54 -1.30 -2.97%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 52.04 -1.30 -2.44%
Premium Synthetic 20 days 58.44 -1.30 -2.18%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.49 -1.30 -2.37%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.94 -1.30 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.39 -1.85 -3.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 52.24 -1.30 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.88 -3.71 -5.33%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 52.08 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.03 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.03 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -5.00 -9.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.64 -4.79 -6.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 7 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 1 hour Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 5 mins Ethanol is the SAVIOR of the Oil Industry, Convenience Store Industry, Automotive Supply Chain Industry and Much More!
  • 2 hours One of the fire satellite pictures showed what look like the fire hit outside the main oil complex. Like it hit storage or pipeline facility. Not big deal.
  • 3 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 1 hour Trump Accidentally Discusses Technology Used In The Border Wall
  • 10 hours Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 9 hours Donald Trump Proposes Harnessing Liberal Tears To Provide Clean Energy
  • 15 hours Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 8 hours Saudis Confirm a Cruise Missile from Iranian Origin
  • 8 hours Saudis Buying Oil From Iraq
  • 26 mins Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 1 day China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Democrats and Gun Views

Breaking News:

Exxon Shuts Major Texas Refinery After Flooding

Alt Text

Where Is The World's Safest Source Of Oil?

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney claimed…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural gas fired power plants…

Alt Text

Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?

Libya’s NOC condemned the setting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How New Technology Is Revolutionizing Oil & Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

For years, Big Oil played catch-up with the banking, e-commerce, and retail industries in embracing digitalization and new technologies to boost profits and efficiency.  

Over the past year, however, Big Oil and many companies in the upstream and downstream segments have started to adopt a growing number of digital solutions to seek cost cuts through innovation and new technologies. Many oil and gas firms, especially the world’s biggest, are already using data analytics, cloud computing, digital oil fields, digital twins, robotics, automation, predictive maintenance, machine learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Technology consultancy firms say that the number of companies using advanced digital solutions for their businesses will only grow in the future.

Although the oil and gas sector was slower than others to come on board with digitalization, now digital disruption and transformation is front and center of every oil industry conference anywhere in the world.

And now oil and gas firms have started to form partnerships with oilfield services providers and Big Tech to work to digitally transform operations.

The industry’s first three-party collaboration comes from three of the biggest companies in their respective sectors - U.S. oil and gas supermajor Chevron teamed up with the world’s biggest oilfield services firm, Schlumberger, and with tech giant Microsoft to accelerate the creation of innovative Petro technical and digital technologies.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly work to build Azure-native applications in Schlumberger’s DELFI cognitive E&P environment initially for Chevron. This will help companies to process, visualize, interpret, and obtain insights from many data sources.

“We believe this industry-first advancement will dramatically accelerate the speed with which we can analyze data to generate new exploration opportunities and bring prospects to development more quickly and with more certainty,” said Joseph C. Geagea, executive vice president, technology, projects and services for Chevron.

“It will pull vast quantities of information into a single source amplifying our use of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing built on an open data ecosystem,” Geagea added. Related: Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

Schlumberger’s CEO Olivier Le Peuch said:

“Working together will accelerate faster innovation with better results, marking the beginning of a new era in our industry that will enable us elevate performance across our industry’s value chain.”

Microsoft’s chief executive Satya Nadella noted that “There is an enormous opportunity to bring the latest cloud and AI technology to the energy sector and accelerate the industry’s digital transformation.” 

Microsoft, as well as many other tech giants including Amazon, Google, and ABB Group, is already selling digital solutions to the biggest oil and gas companies in the world. Chevron and Exxon have teamed up with Big Tech to unlock opportunities and efficiencies in their key growth priority, the Permian basin.

‘Digital’ is already a fundamental part of the business for energy companies, Accenture said in a research report this year.  

According to an Accenture survey, 97 percent of upstream and 91 percent of downstream executives report that emerging technologies have sped up the pace of innovation in their organizations over the past three years.

Distributed ledger technology, AI, extended reality, and quantum computing- - or DARQ as Accenture has dubbed the four technologies - have the potential to transform the energy industry, according to the firm.  

A total of 80 percent of upstream and 90 percent of downstream executives are currently experimenting with one or more of these four technologies, Accenture’s poll showed. In addition, 76 percent of upstream firms and 80 percent of downstream companies agree that the combination of all four technologies will bring extensive changes to their business, higher than the global average of 69 percent. Unsurprisingly, AI is the top cited technology of these four as the one capable of creating the greatest impact on energy firms over the next three years.

“The next challenge is to develop the next generation of technologies to become really differentiated and stay ahead of the competition,” Richard Holsman, Global Digital Lead for Resources, serving the oil & gas, chemicals, natural resources and utilities industries, and Julie Adams, Global Energy Research Lead, said in Accenture’s report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oilfield Services More Bullish Following Oil Price Jump

Next Post

Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production
Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

 China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com