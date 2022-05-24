How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.0 -0.30 -0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.6 +0.21 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.741 -0.003 -0.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.784 +0.015 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.809 +0.011 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.809 +0.011 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.3 +1.54 +1.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.8 +1.35 +1.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.8 +0.81 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.9 +0.93 +0.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 +0.55 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.2 -2.94 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 34 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Refiners Brace For Hurricane Season

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub

The Port of Rotterdam is…

Saudi Aramco Plans To Take Its Trading Arm Public

Saudi Aramco Plans To Take Its Trading Arm Public

Saudi Aramco, taking advantage of…

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

U.S. shale drillers are publishing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

By Ag Metal Miner - May 24, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Natural gas and steel prices are closely intertwined.
  • Sky-high energy costs fueled by Europe’s push to reduce its dependence on Russian gas are beginning to weigh on the steel industry.
  • Steelmakers rely on natural gas for ironmaking in blast furnaces as well as for steelmaking in electric arc furnaces.
Join Our Community

Steel prices and gas are the primary topics of conversation today. It seems that steel traders in China are seeking more buyers abroad for their finished steel products. Meanwhile, Russia is mulling cutting gas supplies to the EU. Gas prices have an enormous impact on steel prices.

China: Lockdowns at Home, Low Demand Abroad

The news comes hot on the heels of reports detailing reduced consumption in Europe and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns throughout China. Indeed, China’s latest anti-Coronavirus measures have resulted in a 2.9% industrial output drop year on year for April. At the same time, reports indicate that retail sales were off 11.1%. Steel price offers from Taiwan and South Korea were €860 ($910) per metric ton cfr Europe, also down from €1,080 ($1,140) cfr Europe from Southern and East Asia. As one trader told MetalMiner, “Energy costs are hitting people hard. There are more defaults on energy bills.” He added that “The whole world wants to sell to Europe.” However, with inflation hitting record highs and the war in Ukraine charging onward, the market is anything but ripe for the picking.

Another trader pointed out that summer holidays in the Northern Hemisphere (normally in June, July, and August) will also mean lower building activity and lower demand. This is sure to put further downward pressure on steel.

Russia: War, Sanctions, and Rubles

Uncertainty about whether or not Russia could cut gas supplies to the EU over European Commission sanctions has created volatility in prices for that hydrocarbon. Steelmakers can rely on natural gas for ironmaking in blast furnaces as well as for steelmaking in electric arc furnaces.

In 2021, the European Union imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia. This accounted for around 45% of total imports and close to 40% of its total gas consumption.

Another possible factor contributing to the ongoing volatility is the possibility that buyers might refuse to pay for Russian gas in rubles. In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order demanding that “hostile countries” pay for their gas supply in their currency by opening accounts at Gazprombank. Indeed, Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to comply with the demand. This immediately sparked concerns over what might happen if other countries followed suit.

Related: Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

The European Commission, the executive body for the European Union, has since softened its stance against buyers of Russian gas opening accounts at Gazprombank. They even stated that buyers could make payments in dollars or euros. However, the organization said nothing about operators opening a second account in ruble-based payments, which several have reportedly done.

The benchmark Dutch TTF price for the hydrocarbon commodity was €95.50 ($100) per megawatt hour on May 17, up 2.84% on the day from €92.86 ($97.93). The price achieved a high of €227.20 ($239.68) back in March.

Steel Prices and Gas Still Closely Intertwined

On April 29, the European Statistical Office reported that the month’s outlook for inflation was 7.5% year on year in the 19 states that have adopted the euro as their currency. The organization also noted that energy was likely to have the highest annual rate in that outlook at 38%.

Of course, the EU has been trying to lessen its dependence on Russian oil and gas since the country invaded Ukraine in February. So far, their efforts include ramping up renewable energy products, lowering energy consumption, and diversifying sources.

However, many industry watchers have difficulty believing that Europe will be able to achieve that goal. “How is Europe going to back off from Russian gas?” one analyst asked. “I simply can’t see how they’re going to get away from it.”

A second source noted that it would be possible to reduce dependency on Russian gas by sourcing it from North Africa. Of course, this would require the construction of new infrastructure such as pipelines and terminals. He also said that whilst other countries have tried to diversify their gas supply, others like Germany have not. “It was comfortable for the Germans,” he said of the country’s gas transmission infrastructure.

One option for some steel plants would be to use gas produced from coking ovens to help fire blast furnaces. However, results would be inconsistent, as not every steel plant is so equipped.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Still Sees Russia As An Integral Part Of OPEC+

Next Post

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com