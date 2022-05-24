Saudi Arabia Still Sees Russia As An Integral Part Of OPEC+

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 -0.11 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.8 +0.40 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.755 +0.011 +0.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 3.786 +0.017 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.810 +0.012 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.810 +0.012 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.3 +1.54 +1.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.8 +1.35 +1.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.8 +0.81 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.9 +0.93 +0.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 +0.55 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.2 -2.94 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 43 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Refiners Brace For Hurricane Season

Can Venezuela Help Lower Gasoline Prices?

Can Venezuela Help Lower Gasoline Prices?

As gasoline prices soar, President…

Will Crude Hit $120 Again?

Will Crude Hit $120 Again?

A number of bullish factors…

How Russia Has Revived NATO

How Russia Has Revived NATO

Putin now claims that he…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Still Sees Russia As An Integral Part Of OPEC+

By ZeroHedge - May 24, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Price Abdulaziz bin Salman has signaled support for Russia, stating that it is a vital part of the OPEC+ group of oil producers.
  • Salman added that politics should be key out of the alliance. 
  • Prince Abdulaziz also blamed soaring gasoline prices on taxes and a lack of global refining capacity.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia has signaled its support for Russia as a continued member of the OPEC+ oil cartel, which comes amid ongoing Western pressure to sanction and isolate Moscow over the Ukraine invasion. Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Financial Times in an interview published on May 22 that he sees Russia as an integral part of the OPEC+ group of oil producers, adding that politics should be kept out of the alliance.

He said Saudi Arabia hopes “to work an agreement with OPEC+ … which includes Russia,” referring to a new crude production deal. Oil pumping quotas under the current OPEC+ agreement struck in 2020 are set to expire in several months.

While the United States banned oil imports from Russia in March, member states of the European Union remain divided on phasing out Russian crude imports.

OPEC and its allies are unwinding record output cuts put in place during the worst of the pandemic in 2020, although they have rebuffed Western pressure to raise output at a faster pace as energy consumers grapple with the highest oil prices in years.

Oil prices surged above $130 per barrel in March over concerns of disrupted supplies from Russia, although they have since eased.

Brent crude futures rose by 22 cents to $112.77 a barrel by mid-afternoon on May 23, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell 49 cents to $109.79.

Related: Petrobras Warns Diesel Shortage Is Looming Over Brazil

High crude prices have translated into pain at the pump for drivers. The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the United States spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon, according to the Lundberg Survey, while JPMorgan analysts expect prices to climb above $6 a gallon by the end of the summer.

In his interview with the Financial Times, Prince Abdulaziz blamed soaring gasoline prices on taxes and a lack of global refining capacity.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that the Russia–Ukraine conflict has injected greater volatility into oil markets.

“Sanctions on Russia and other independent corporate actions contributed to falling oil production in Russia and continue to create significant market uncertainties about the potential for further oil supply disruptions,” EIA said in the outlook, noting that Russia sanctions came against a backdrop of persistent upward oil price pressures and low oil inventories.

Global oil inventory levels in April in developed countries stood at 2.63 billion barrels, up marginally from February, when they fell to their lowest level since April 2014, EIA said.

“Because oil inventories are currently low, we expect downward oil price pressures will be limited and market conditions will exist for significant price volatility,” EIA noted.

The agency predicts Brent will average $103 per barrel in the second half of 2022, before falling to $97 per barrel in 2023.

In its most recent monthly report, OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022, citing the impact of the Ukraine war, surging inflation, and pandemic curbs in China.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

Next Post

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com