How Europe's Natural Gas Price Cap Could Backfire

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.65 +2.16 +2.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 83.92 +2.94 +3.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.124 +0.125 +2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.372 +0.124 +5.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 72.49 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.372 +0.124 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.95 +2.00 +2.63%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.75 +1.87 +2.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.01 +0.51 +0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 389 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.66 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.44 +0.66 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.57 -1.32 -2.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.75 +2.25 +3.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +2.20 +3.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.65 +2.20 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump After Russia Says It May Cut Production

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One of the biggest issues…

Secret Talks, China’s Covid Crisis, And Biden’s SPR Buyback Wrap Up A Wild Year

Secret Talks, China’s Covid Crisis, And Biden’s SPR Buyback Wrap Up A Wild Year

From secretive talks between Saudi…

Top UK Oil And Gas Producer Backs Out Of Licensing Because Of Windfall Tax

Top UK Oil And Gas Producer Backs Out Of Licensing Because Of Windfall Tax

Harbour Energy, the biggest oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Europe's Natural Gas Price Cap Could Backfire

By Editorial Dept - Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM CST

Today we’re offering a free glimpse into our weekly Global Energy Alert communique. In this segment, our statisticians and data analysts have crunched the numbers to serve you the most important data on energy commodities and market-moving events in a simple-to-read and easy-to-digest format.

Join Our Community

1. Europe’s Gas Price Cap Might Backfire Soon

Price cap

- Members of the European Union have agreed to a gas price cap of €180 per MWh (approximately $56 per mmBtu) that could be triggered starting from February 15, 2023.

- If the TTF front-month contract exceeds the suggested limit for three consecutive days and simultaneously if the exchange-traded spot price is €35/MWh above the reference European LNG price, the cap kicks in immediately.

- Once the price cap is triggered, trades would not be permitted on the front-month, three-month, and front-year TTF contracts at a price more than €35/MWh above the LNG price.

- The risk for the EU is that gas trade might move away from the exchange onto over-the-counter deals and might trigger a massive gas shortage if Asian LNG prices soar above European ones.

2. Russia Strengthens Energy Pact with China

Russia

- China’s purchases of Russian energy climbed once again in November, hitting $8 billion and bringing the year-to-date total to almost $80 billion, approximately 70% higher than last year’s results.

- The most recent trend came from LNG where Chinese buyers doubled their purchases of Russian liquefied gas to 852,000 tons in November, doubling the volumes year-on-year.

- Likewise in oil, Russian deliveries to China continue to rise as the former delivered 7.81 million tons in November, up 17% year-on-year and overtaking Saudi Arabia as its top crude supplier.

- Interestingly, both China’s oil and LNG imports have shrunk significantly this year, so Russia is getting a higher market share amidst lower Chinese buying.

3. Japan’s Nuclear Renaissance Sparks Hope for Calmer 2023

Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

- The return of two nuclear reactors from lengthy maintenance will help Japan meet peak winter electricity demand, easing the pressure on the country’s fossil generation.

- Nuclear energy used to provide some 30% of Japan’s electricity needs before Fukushima, however its erstwhile capacity of 47 GW fell to as little as 5 GW recently.

- Thanks to the returning reactors, and a further two units at the Takahama power plant expected to be brought back in Q1 2023, nuclear capacity will rise to 9.8 GW by mid-2023.

- Meanwhile, Japan’s energy watchdog agreed to amend regulations that would allow nuclear reactors to operate longer than the previous limit of 60 years, more good news for the country’s nuclear sector.

4. Pipeline Bottlenecks Now Haunt US Gas Sector

Pipeline

- US and Canadian natural gas production is set to reach all-time highs next year, however further growth will be hamstrung by a lack of new LNG terminals and pipeline bottlenecks.

- US gas output is expected to reach 100.4 bcfd in 2023, up 2% compared to this year’s average, driven by gas-rich basins like Haynesville and the oil-prolific Permian where gas is a by-product of crude production.

- With the Appalachia Basin constrained by pipeline offtake for years, the Permian is starting to hit infrastructure limits, too, with gas prices in Waha already trading in the negative this year.

- With no new LNG terminals set to be commissioned next year, the growth in exports will be driven by Freeport LNG returning after a June blaze halted all operations, with the daily liquefaction rate at 12.3 bcfd.

5. UK’s Electricity Problem Gets Out of Hand

Electricity

- Whilst Europe is cutting gas demand wherever possible, the UK is confronted with a fierce dilemma as electricity prices being triple the level of gas prices make any switch to heat pumps uneconomical.

ADVERTISEMENT

- The reason for this is that over the 2010s the country’s investments and subsidies into renewable energy have been added onto electricity bills rather than gas bills, artificially inflating them in the process.

- With 85% of UK residents still relying on gas boilers which are less efficient but overall cheaper, London’s objective of installing 600,000 heat pumps each year by 2028 is looking increasingly shaky.

- In the meantime, UK borrowing surged to 13.5 billion last month on the back of the British government’s partial subsidy of household energy bills, tripling year-on-year.

6. ESG Loses Wider Appeal Amidst 2022 Turmoil

ESG

- For the first time in more than a decade, 2022 will see the first annual ESG fund outflows as volatile financial markets and overperforming energy markets took the shine out of environmental, social, and governance issues.

- Following years of net inflows, investors have withdrawn a net 13.2 billion this year so far according to Reuters, with total net assets managed in ESG funds down 29% ytd.

- Whilst non-ESG funds have also witnessed massive withdrawals to the extent of 420 billion in Jan-Nov 2022, this represents only a 21% drop in net assets, outperforming ESG funds for the first time in five years.

- Global equity issuance in the ESG has more than halved in 2022 to date, coming in at 21.9 billion, i.e. even lower than readings from the pandemic-ridden 2020.

7. Germany is Struggling to Kick its Coal Addiction

Coal

- Germany’s government has been pushing for an ambitious 2030 phase-out of coal consumption, 8 years earlier than previously promised, but it is ramping up coal usage in the meantime.

- One of the few nations to increase coal imports this year, electricity generated by coal accounted for more than one-third of Germany’s needs, up 13% year-on-year.

- Only this week, embattled utility firm Uniper extended the commercial operations of two of its coal-fired plants until March 2024, with more extensions expected across the nation.

- Throughout 2022, gas-powered generation was borderline profitable amidst ballooning natural gas prices, whilst coal generation has been generating an average of roughly €200/MWh this year.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Secret Talks, China’s Covid Crisis, And Biden’s SPR Buyback Wrap Up A Wild Year
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com