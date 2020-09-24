How Big Is The Carbon Footprint Of The World's Richest 1%?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.18 +0.25 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.80 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.216 +0.091 +4.28%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.216 +0.091 +4.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 27.84 +0.14 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.68 +0.13 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 21 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 9 hours .
  • 17 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 23 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning

Breaking News:

Iran Opens Navy Base At World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

Oil nations are taking on…

The Electrification Of UK Offshore Oil & Gas

The Electrification Of UK Offshore Oil & Gas

Electrification of oil and gas…

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Aggressive investors who know how…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Big Is The Carbon Footprint Of The World's Richest 1%?

By Alex Kimani - Sep 24, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly clear and besides the effects on our natural environment, it could cost the global economy a staggering $1 trillion over the next five years in crumbling infrastructure, reduced crop yields, health problems, and lost labor as per the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

It is, therefore, disheartening to learn that the people set to bear the full brunt of climate change are also the least responsible for causing it.

An Oxfam study has found that the world's richest 10% emit 60x as much carbon as the world's poorest 10%. The carbon disparity gets even more stark as you move higher up the echelons of wealth: The world's richest 1% emit 175x more than the poorest 10% and 30x as much as the poorest 50%.

Oxfam is a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations whose main focus is alleviating global poverty.

No room for development

The same study says that the wealthiest 10% of people--or 64 million people--are responsible for producing half of the planet's individual-consumption-based fossil fuel emissions compared to only 10% of emissions by the poorest 50 percent--or 3.5 billion souls. Yet these 3.5 billion people are "living overwhelmingly in the countries most vulnerable to climate change," according to the report. Individual consumption--as opposed to consumption by governments as well as international transport--makes up nearly two-thirds of global climate emissions.

The Oxfam report says that the world's wealthiest nations need to radically transform and clean up their act; otherwise, they'll gobble up the entire carbon budget allocated to the planet and leave poorer nations with no room for development.

Indeed, Oxfam argues that without accommodations, poorer nations will have to choose between either alleviating poverty or protecting the climate, all because high emission rates by wealthier nations left them little or no wiggle room.

Stranded assets

Experts have warned that nearly $900 billion worth of reserves--or about one-third of the value of big oil and gas companies--are at risk of becoming worthless as market and policy forces continue to undercut hydrocarbon economics due to the threat of climate change. 

In effect, these companies could see a third of their value evaporate if governments aggressively attempt to restrict the rise in temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for the rest of this century and avert catastrophic climate change as per Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates. Related: Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

Consequently, investors are likely to increasingly price in the risk of asset write-downs by the world's leading oil and gas companies unless a solution to the ongoing climate change is found within the next decade. 

Indeed, Big Oil has clearly read the signs of the times as a massive wave of asset write-downs overtakes the industry.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) plans to write down a staggering $22 billion in assets as the ominous warning of 'Lower Forever' fired by its own Chief Executive Ben van Beurden three years ago reverberates.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has warned of a possible 20% write-down in its oil and gas assets.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), recently reported a large $10.4B shale asset write-down.

BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) recently warned that oil demand might never recover as governments begin to get more aggressive with climate targets.

Shell, BP, and ENI have announced major business model restructuring with Shell saying it plans to slash up to 40% off the cost of producing oil and gas so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets.

"We had a great model but is it right for the future? There will be differences, this is not just about structure but culture and about the type of company we want to be," a senior source at the company told reporters. 

Some experts see carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCSU) technologies as the solution to this growing conundrum. Wal van Lierop of Chrysalix Venture Capital and an investor in Canada-based carbon capture startup Svante has proposed creating policies that will make carbon markets not only feasible but profitable.

Oil and gas companies can choose their own poison; however, one thing is clear at this point: It's hardly going to be business as usual for the global oil and gas industry even after Covid-19 is long gone.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Colombia Overcome Its Natural Gas Crisis?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again
The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com