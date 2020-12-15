How An Obscure 400 Year Old Law Sparked A $5 Trillion Transportation Revolution

Nearly 400 years ago, Parliament passed an obscure law in London, which triggered the start of an estimated $5.7 trillion industry , the estimate of value that Uber puts on all passenger vehicle miles and all public transportation miles in all countries globally.

This 3-page government document set in motion the first regulations in the budding Hackney carriage industry.

At the time, only small innkeepers and their visitors had access to the services.

But since then, it’s transformed the way people around the world work and travel every day…

Giving an estimated 540 million people in 2021 the ability to catch a ride anywhere they’d like at a moment’s notice, without owning their own vehicle.

And now, the $5.7 trillion passenger industry is set for possibly the biggest disruption it’s seen since the launch of Uber…

That’s because a $30 trillion mega-trend has been slowly building over the last several years.

Forbes claims, “[This Mega-trend] Gains Popularity and Gathers Momentum.”

CNBC says it “continues to surge.”

Barrons is touting, “[It’s] Turning Mainstream.”

And investors are making it clear that they’re all in on this trend as the future of investing.

Big Four accounting firm, PwC, says that 77% of institutional investors will stop buying non-ESG products entirely by 2022.

And they’ve estimated ESG fund assets will account for over 50% of all European fund assets by 2025.

Plus, over 3,000 investors with over $110 trillion in assets under management support ESG investing.

In the coming months and years, this ESG boom could lead to the biggest revolution in transportation since the invention of the Model T.

And one company from Canada’s Silicon Valley is already showing success as part of this shift: Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF).

Facedrive’s shares have soared an incredible 570% over the last year.

But given the breakneck speed at which they’re moving, signing agreements with A-list celebrities, government agencies, and even Big Tech giants all in 2020 alone...

Many investors are keeping a close eye on Facedrive as they’re quickly becoming a go-to name supported by this $30 trillion megatrend.

Here are 3 reasons to keep an eye on Facedrive right now:

1 - Why This $30 Trillion ESG Mega-trend Could Topple Industry Giants

It seems that nearly everyone’s getting on board the $30 trillion bandwagon including Big Tech.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are all making the shift in this direction, along with many other major companies.

So it’s no surprise that ESG funds have continued to skyrocket, even while the rest of the markets plummeted earlier this year

In short, ESG investing focuses on delivering good returns… while also doing what’s best for the environment and for its people.

This line of thinking fits squarely in line with Facedrive’s philosophy of “people and planet first.”

With the momentum ESG investing is seeing, some of the biggest names in Wall Street have also started pouring money in hand over fist.

That includes BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, who’s stating that ESG has triggered a “fundamental reshaping of finance.”

They’ve already invested over $90 billion in ESG assets to date.

But they’re planning to more than 10x that number over time, as they’ve announced they plan to boost that to $1.2 trillion by the year 2030.

And with this trend sweeping across the broader markets, ridesharing has fallen directly in the crosshairs.

While it was expected to lower pollution, recent studies show ridesharing actually produced nearly 70% more pollution.

But Facedrive’s leadership saw this trend coming years ago and put themselves in the perfect position to capitalize on it.

Through next-gen technology and partnerships, they give riders the option to make a more eco-friendly choice if they choose.

With Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF), users can hail a ride from an electric, hybrid, or gas-powered vehicle, all without paying an extra premium for the option.

Once they get to their destination, the in-app algorithm kicks in, calculating how much CO2 was created during the journey.

Then it sets aside a portion of the fare to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint from the ride.

In other words, you ride, they plant a tree.

For drivers, Facedrive’s approach is a godsend when compared to Uber, which has been accused of price-gouging and taking over 50% of the cut for themselves at times.

Facedrive, on the other hand, lets their drivers keep 85% of the fare and 100% of their tips.

With riders and drivers both winning in Facedrive’s revolutionary model, it’s the perfect response ahead of this $30 trillion ESG boom.

But they aren’t just in the transportation service industry. That’s just the beginning…

2 - Building ESG Verticals

While Facedrive has already seen success over the last year in its ridesharing business, they’ve also found creative ways to multiply that success this year.

That’s because they’ve developed what they call “Facedrive Verticals.”

On top of becoming a trusted brand in ridesharing, they’ve also seized opportunities to expand their reach, aiming to become a global brand.

For their Facedrive Social and Facedrive Food verticals, they’ve developed popular apps that are already taking off.

Their social app, HiQ, has been downloaded over 2 million times over the last 6 months alone and shows no signs of slowing down.

They’ve also done their part to help with the coronavirus pandemic through their vertical, Facedrive Health.

They partnered up with the University of Waterloo and MT>Ventures to create TraceSCAN, a wearable technology used to help slow or stop the spread of the virus.

Through Bluetooth technology, it offers much-needed contact tracing technology for those without cell phones.

That includes a wide range of people: children, senior citizens, low-income individuals, and employees not able to use phones on the job.

And Facedrive has signed major partnerships and agreements with both the government of Ontario and Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, to use this breakthrough technology.

Plus, their Facedrive Marketplace was launched earlier this year when they inked an agreement with A-list celebrities Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Their Bel-Air Athletics clothing brand announced they’re co-branding an entire line of exclusive clothing with Facedrive.

Over 1,000 new products co-branded by Bel-Air and Facedrive have launched on the Facedrive Marketplace website, and demand has been through the roof.

With each of these verticals launching all within 2020, a year that has hit many companies hard, folks are eager to see what’s next for Facedrive.

And with the addition of several new verticals, Facedrive is bringing in new revenue from many angles.

3 - Mking Deals and Growing at a Shocking Rate

Facedrive’s (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) success and their agreements with the biggest names have only been further proof that this $30 trillion ESG mega-trend is for real.

And the news just continues to roll in.

For example, they just expanded on their more than 2 million downloads of the social app, HiQ, by partnering with a bona fide NFL superstar.

In August, they signed a partnership with sports prediction platform, Tally, founded by Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson.

With this bringing them firmly into the massive US market, it also helps them grow worldwide by helping people connect at a time when “social distancing” has been challenging for many.

Then, just a month later, they acquired the electric vehicle company, Steer, from the largest clean energy producer in the United States.

Steer’s subscription model for EV cars is flipping the traditional car ownership model on its head.

And that fits right in line with Facedrive, which is aiming to be a fierce competitor to Uber in the ridesharing markets.

Then in December, Air Canada announced they would be expanding their pilot program with Facedrive for their contact tracing technology, TraceSCAN.

Their initial test of the technology showed a 99% adoption rate and over 30,000 interactions with positive results.

This is why they announced they would be expanding this program and doing a larger rollout in 2021.

It seems that Facedrive is landing major partnerships and acquisitions just about every month, which has helped them grow exponentially over the last year...

Consider this: in the last year alone, they’ve accomplished all of the following:

Made at least 4 acquisitions to grow their verticals

Created apps and technology being used by over 2 million people

And signed major agreements and partnerships with government agencies, A-list celebrities, sports superstars, and multi-billion dollar corporations.

That’s why many early investors are looking at Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) to become the rideshare of the future -- grabbing hold of this $30 trillion ESG mega-trend.

Here are just a few other companies hopping on the ESG trend:

Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) makes this trend all too clear. The world’s largest asset manager, with over $7.4 trillion in assets under management, has played a key role in fueling the hype. It’s planning to more than 10x that number over time though, aiming to boost that number to over $1 trillion by 2030.

In 2017, BlackRock underwent a major shift in its investment strategy, prioritizing stocks with high ESG ratings. BlackRock’s focus on technology and sustainability has fueled the new trend in the marketplace, pushing even more investors to consciously consider where they put their money.

In June, BlackRock even launched a new suite of funds focused on the ESG trend. The funds include; iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK); the iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM); the iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR); and the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA).

This should serve as a massive wake-up call for investors everywhere, as BlackRock - the $84 billion hedge fund - has replaced Goldman Sachs as the most important banking company in the world. That’s also the reason it’s gone beyond banking, even reaching “4th branch of government” status.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), as one of the world’s largest technology companies, has completely changed the game. It has taken a particularly innovative approach in creating a more sustainable future and has become an example for the entire industry. Its data centers are some of the most energy-efficient - and water-efficient - in the world.

And it’s only getting started. By the end of the year, Facebook is aiming to have all of its data centers running on 100% renewable energy. Additionally, Facebook has committed to adding over 4.0 GW of renewable energy to the grid.

In 2019, Facebook became the number one corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States, and second in the world. It has also made major investments in developing renewable projects in Texas, Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

Facebook has even gone a step further with its focus on building more sustainable workplaces. It’s building designs incorporate a number of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all products consumed on site.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is another tech giant going green. It is focused on raising the bar for smart use of the world’s resources. Like Facebook, Google is creating sustainable, energy-efficient data centers, and workplaces. It is also leveraging artificial intelligence to develop more sustainable energy use.

Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways it has lived up to its original “Don’t Be Evil” slogan. Not only is Google powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow. It’s bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it’s easy to see why.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained, “We are committed to doing our part. Sustainability has been a core value for us since Larry and Sergey founded Google two decades ago. We were the first major company to become carbon neutral in 2007. We were the first major company to match our energy use with 100 percent renewable energy in 2017. We operate the cleanest global cloud in the industry, and we’re the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.”

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) joins the other tech heavyweights in taking the ESG demand from investors seriously. It has taken the lead in the tech world in positive social – and climate- related endeavors. Microsoft is going above and beyond in its carbon emissions promise. It is aiming to be carbon neutral in the next ten years. Not just is the tech giant taking a major role in minimizing its carbon emissions, but it is also at the forefront of a technological wave that is actively helping other companies control their emissions.

Microsoft has built hardware and software to help monitor and better understand the effect different institutions have on the planet, gathering data to better figure out how companies and people can improve. The company is creating tools to better handle the world’s growing waste crisis.

The pivot is paying off for Microsoft, as well. In December 2019, ESG funds held over $2.3 billion in Microsoft stock, making it the biggest winner in the ESG push by a long short. For comparison, Apple came in second place with funds holding nearly $500 million less of its stock.

TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) might just be one of the hottest stocks in the ESG space. As one of the world’s most innovative car manufacturers, it has single-handedly made going green cool. Its slick design has become all the rage. You would have to go out of your way to not see a Tesla when walking around major cities like San Francisco and Hong Kong.

And CEO Elon Musk hasn’t stopped there. In addition to producing one of the most desirable electric vehicles on the market, Tesla is ramping up its solar game, as well. Tesla’s Solar Roof project aims to change the way houses function. It replaces traditional roofs with stronger, and arguably more aesthetically pleasing, solar panels that can power your entire home. It also comes in as the lowest-cost-per-watt solar option in the American market.

Though Tesla has received some poor marks for its workplace health and safety due to a few incidents of employees feeling overworked and under-appreciated compared to its peers, Tesla scores very high on pollution prevention and corporate governance.

Shopify Inc (TSX:SH)

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company. More than 1,000,000 businesses rely on Shopify’s real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser, and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

In addition to its revolutionary approach to e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors in sustainability.

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw owns a ton of infrastructure throughout Canada and its cloud services and open-source projects look to address some of the biggest issues that its customers might face before the customers even face them. Shaw’s dominance in Canada’s telecom sector means that if any internet-based services want to operate, they’ll likely be utilizing the company’s infrastructure. After all, without telecoms, these TaaS companies would not be able to operate.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)

Like Shaw, BCE is a Canadian telecom giant. Founded in 1980, the company, formerly The Bell Telephone Company of Canada, is composed of three primary subsidiaries. Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. However, throughout its push into the position of one of Canada’s top telco groups, it has bought and sold a number of different firms.

BCE is also at the forefront of the Internet of Things movement in Canada. Its Machine to Machine solutions are being used by numerous businesses, including TaaS providers throughout North America and its new LTE-M network is sure to rapidly increase the adoption of these solutions.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSX:PIF)

Polaris is a Toronto-based renewable energy giant with a global footprint. The company’s biggest projects are in Latin America. It’s Nicaragua geothermal project, for example, is already producing over 77 MW of renewable electricity. And in Peru, its El Carmen and 8 de Augusto power plants, is set to produce a combined 17MW of electricity in the near future.

Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT)

Westport is a renewable energy provider for the transportation industry. it provides systems for less impactful fuels, such as natural gas. In North America alone, there are over 225,000 natural gas vehicles. But that shies in comparison to the global 22.5 million natural gas vehicles globally, which means the company still has a ton of room to grow!

While renewable providers clearly take the lead, Canada’s tech and telecom giants won’t be left out!

By. Angela North

