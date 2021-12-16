Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.51 +1.64 +2.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.10 +1.22 +1.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.873 +0.071 +1.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.257 +0.037 +1.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.036 +1.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.036 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.87 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.27 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.37 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 62.62 -0.11 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Germany Pushes Back Nord Stream 2 Decision To July

U.S. Rig Count Unchanged After Crazy Week In Oil Markets

U.S. Rig Count Unchanged After Crazy Week In Oil Markets

There has been no net…

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Nigeria upstream sector has faced…

Climate Change Is Threatening 40% Of All Global Oil And Gas Reserves

Climate Change Is Threatening 40% Of All Global Oil And Gas Reserves

Extreme weather events resulting from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of U.S. oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70 percent
  • The midstream oil sector see intense competition as pipeline operators have to fight for more barrels
Join Our Community

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has reported as quoted by Reuters.

Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of U.S. oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70 percent, but now it’s down to 50 percent as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.

The average, however, is not distributed equally across the country’s oil fields. The Gray Oak Pipeline in the Permian, for example, is being utilized at 94 percent, according to Wood Mac’s head of oil data, Ryan Saxton. The BridgeTex pipeline, which ships oil from Midland and Colorado City to Houston, is being utilized at 70 percent of its capacity.

This state of affairs is intensifying competition in the midstream oil sector as pipeline operators have to fight for more barrels. It is, however, something that is not happening for the first time. In the boom stage of a commodity cycle in oil and gas, the industry rushes to build new transport capacity only to find out it is excessive during the bust stage.

The last such rush in the United States took place in the Permian and was prompted by an actual shortage of pipeline offtake capacity, which was affecting the prices of the crude pumped in the most productive U.S. shale oil play.

A string of new pipeline projects alleviated the situation and helped boost prices, but then the pandemic hit, rendering much of that pipeline capacity unnecessary. Yet production in the Permian is once again on the rise, with the Energy Information Administration forecasting it could hit 5 million bpd next year. Total shale oil production is seen topping 8.43 million barrels daily in January 2022.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

Next Post

Climate Change Is Threatening 40% Of All Global Oil And Gas Reserves
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com