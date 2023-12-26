How Accurate Were 2023 Energy Predictions?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.34 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 80.93 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.12 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 39 mins 2.580 +0.030 +1.18%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.152 -0.007 -0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 53 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.152 -0.007 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 77.61 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 78.75 -1.70 -2.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 757 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 5 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 210 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 52.96 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 75.71 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 73.96 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 63.81 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 60.06 -0.33 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 60.06 -0.33 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 62.81 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 62.56 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 60.31 -0.33 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 17 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

Energy Sector Sees Surge in Deal-Making as Year Ends

Energy Sector Sees Surge in Deal-Making as Year Ends

The energy sector is witnessing…

Carbon Capture: A Crucial Tool or a Costly Distraction?

Carbon Capture: A Crucial Tool or a Costly Distraction?

Despite widespread skepticism about its…

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

In energy, the U.S. has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Accurate Were 2023 Energy Predictions?

By Robert Rapier - Dec 26, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Robert Rapier's energy predictions for 2023 turned out to be largely correct.
  • Based on weekly and monthly numbers from the EIA, in mid-December a new U.S. oil production record was set.
  • Rising interest rates began to negatively impact solar projects this year, and solar growth has disappointed.
Join Our Community
Rig

At the beginning of each year, I make several predictions about the energy sector. You can see those predictions and read the context in Energy Sector Predictions For 2023.

There are still a few days left in 2023, but there is enough available information to gauge the accuracy of these predictions.

As always, I provided predictions that were specific and measurable. Following each of the five predictions below, I discuss what actually happened in 2023 and conclude whether the prediction was right or wrong.

1. The daily average price of WTI in 2023 will be between $83/bbl and $88/bbl.

The spot price of West Texas Intermediate on December 19, 2023 was $73.44 per barrel (bbl). That’s not far from where we started the year ($76.87/bbl). There was volatility during the year, but nothing like we saw in 2022.

The average price of WTI for the year (through December 19, 2022) was $77.83/bbl, which was a bit less than I expected. Prices rose as high as $93.67, and WTI spent most of August through October above $80. The low price for 2023 was $66.61.

So, this was a miss, but only $5.17/bbl below the bottom range of my prediction.

2. Total U.S. oil production will again rise and set a new annual production record.

This is probably the biggest story of the year in the oil and gas sector. Based on weekly and monthly numbers from the EIA, in mid-December a new oil production record was set. (See my article “U.S. Producers Break Annual Oil Production Record”). In fact, data provider S&P Global Commodity Insights noted in a recent press release that the U.S. is currently producing more oil than any other country in history.

So, this prediction was completely correct. Related: Motorcycles Lead the EV Revolution in Asia and Africa

3. The average natural gas price will be at least 25% lower than it was in 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 significantly disrupted the energy markets. As Europe grappled to fill a shortfall of Russian natural gas — and U.S. producers exported as much as they could — natural gas prices averaged $6.45/MMBtu last year.

I felt like the natural gas markets would settle down significantly in 2023. That did happen. Natural gas prices in 2023 (through December 19, 2023) averaged $2.53/MMBtu and were far less volatile than in 2022. That’s a decline of 61% since last year.

Thus, the prediction was correct, but pretty conservative in hindsight.

4. For the first time in three years, the energy sector will not be the top performing S&P 500 sector.

The energy sector was on fire in 2021 and 2022, returning 55% in 2021 and 66% in 2022. I didn’t expect that the energy sector could do that three years in a row, and it did not. Year-to-date, the energy sector — as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLEXLE) — is only up 1%, compared to a 25% return for the S&P 500. That makes energy the third worst performing sector of the year (but still the best-performing sector over the past three years).

This prediction was correct.

5. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) will return at least 20%.

This was a repeat of a prediction I made last year, and we saw a similar pattern this year. Shares got off to a quick start in January, rising 14% early in the year. Shares were in positive territory as late as July.

But rising interest rates began to negatively impact solar projects, and solar companies began to warn of slowing growth. The bottom fell out of the sector, as shares plummeted in the second half of the year. Solar companies have bounced since last week after the Federal Reserve announced that interest rate cuts were coming in 2024, but as of this writing TAN is down nearly 27% on the year.

So, like last year this one was completely wrong, a victim of rising interest rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

I got three out of five completely right this year, I wasn’t that far off on my average oil price prediction, but I had a significant miss on the solar ETF prediction.

As always, I will provide new predictions in January.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ten Improbable Energy Ideas for 2024

Next Post

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com