Motorcycles Lead the EV Revolution in Asia and Africa

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 days 73.56 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.29 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 2.610 +0.038 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 3 days 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 52 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.32 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.45 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 756 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 209 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 53.29 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.04 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.29 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 64.14 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.14 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.89 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.64 -0.33 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

Virgin's Hyperloop Venture Collapses Amid Financial Struggles

Virgin's Hyperloop Venture Collapses Amid Financial Struggles

Hyperloop One, a startup once…

Could Disruptions in Red Sea Trade Routes Impact Oil Prices?

Could Disruptions in Red Sea Trade Routes Impact Oil Prices?

The intensification of attacks in…

The Rise of 3D Printing in the Energy Industry

The Rise of 3D Printing in the Energy Industry

3D printing technology is revolutionizing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Motorcycles Lead the EV Revolution in Asia and Africa

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 25, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Small EVs are gaining traction in markets with high population density and developing economies, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transportation.
  • Major challenges include the need for government support through subsidies and incentives, and the high cost of electricity which can hinder market growth in some regions.
  • Successful models like India's push for electric two-wheelers and Kenya's electric boda bodas demonstrate the potential for small EVs to dominate the transport sector with proper policy support.
Join Our Community
Asia

The growing popularity of the electric car and truck is clear, with consumers worldwide being encouraged to ditch their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in favour of electric alternatives. But in markets with heavy congestion, poorer economies, and other drivers, many are purchasing alternative electric vehicles with two or three wheels to suit their needs. 

The transportation sector contributes around 20 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the number of people buying vehicles is increasing as population numbers and the level of disposable income increase. For this reason, governments around the globe are pushing consumers to shift to electric, offering financial incentives, such as tax breaks, for making the switch. While this is working in markets such as North America and Europe, other markets are interested in different types of EVs. In countries across Asia and Africa, many people get around using less conventional vehicles, such as motorbikes, scooters and auto-rickshaws. 

In fact, most of the world’s population uses bikes, scooters and other small vehicles to get around, and consumers are now looking towards electric alternatives. In India, in 2023, over half of all new three-wheeled vehicles sold and registered were battery-powered. And there are now many startups worldwide developing their business around the growing demand for small EVs. Several major automakers are now offering electric alternatives of small vehicles, such as motorbikes. For example, Honda recently announced the aim of selling four million electric motorcycles a year by the end of the decade. 

However, there are some challenges to the rollout of small EVs. For example, in Mexico, the government continues to subsidise oil rather than batteries, making it attractive for consumers to continue purchasing ICE vehicles. In a country that battles with heavy congestion and high levels of air pollution across its major cities, the government must support consumers in shifting to electric alternatives. In Mexico City, Econduce – an electric moped-sharing service, has gained in popularity showing the potential for market growth if supported by favourable policies. 

In Kenya, there are around 1.3 million boda bodas (bicycles and motorcycle taxis) across the country, approximately 1,500 of which run on electricity. One startup, ARC Ride, created a service that allows consumers to use an app that unlocks a locker containing a fully-charged lithium battery. Motorcycle taxi drivers can leave their discharged battery in another locker and take the new one to travel a further 90km. There are currently 72 swap stations in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, with more being established. Felix Saro-Wiwa, head of sustainable growth at ARC Ride, stated, “We are interested in a solution that’s going to enable mass electric transport.” Startups such as these are partnering with creditors to offer consumers cheap loans to enhance accessibility. William Ruto, Kenya’s president, hopes to increase the uptake of electric motorcycles to 200,000 by the end of 2025. 

Around 70 percent of the vehicles in India are two-wheeled, mainly scooters and motorbikes. Another 10 percent of the market is made up of autorickshaws (or tuk-tuks), demonstrating the significant potential for the development of the small EV market. Around 90 percent of India’s 2.3 million electric vehicle fleet is made up of two- and three-wheelers. A $1.3 billion federal plan was launched to encourage EV manufacturing and give financial incentives to customers purchasing EVs, which has driven consumer awareness and supported EV sales. 

While the initial investment may be high, many of India’s taxi drivers are quickly seeing the benefits of going electric, as the cost to run these vehicles is typically lower than ICE alternatives. Some cities in India now have interactive maps showing where EV charging hubs are located, allowing for easy charging. N.C. Thirumalai from the Bengaluru-based think tank, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, believes that the development of domestic mining for critical minerals, such as lithium, could help drive down the cost of EV development in the future and help boost sales in the Indian market. 

While running a small EV in India may be cheaper than using fossil fuel-powered vehicles, this is not the case everywhere. The high price of electricity restricts many countries from effectively developing their EV markets, particularly in low-income populations that could benefit from this technology. For small EV producers to succeed in the markets where motorbikes and scooters are the most popular, governments must introduce financial incentives or electricity subsidies to boost consumer uptake. This could help reduce pollution are provide consumers with access to clean transportation for commuting or business needs. 

Although there is a growing awareness around the rise of the electric car and truck, the growth of the small EV market is less known. The transport fleets of many countries around the world continue to be made up predominantly of two- and three-wheel vehicles, showing the huge potential for the mass rollout of small EVs. However, for this to be successful, governments must introduce favourable policies and ensure that the cost of electricity is more affordable than fossil fuels to drive consumers to make the shift. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Rise of 3D Printing in the Energy Industry
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com