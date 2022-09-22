High Energy Prices Could Cause Manufacturers To Flee Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.68 +2.74 +3.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.51 +2.68 +2.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.72 +1.29 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.633 -0.146 -1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 +0.091 +3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 +0.091 +3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.95 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.37 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.56 -4.37 -4.86%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.05 -0.45 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.23 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.11 -1.84 -2.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 61.69 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.09 -1.00 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.34 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.49 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.49 -1.00 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.79 -1.00 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 hours Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft

Emerging Tech Could Create A Greener Global Shipping Industry

Emerging Tech Could Create A Greener Global Shipping Industry

Fossil fuels still power as…

How U.S. Shale Is Reducing Its Emissions

How U.S. Shale Is Reducing Its Emissions

The U.S. shale patch has…

Are Energy Stocks Still Somehow Cheap?

Are Energy Stocks Still Somehow Cheap?

Energy stocks are outperforming the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Energy Prices Could Cause Manufacturers To Flee Europe

By Irina Slav - Sep 22, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • As energy prices soar in Europe, some businesses are being forced to shut down or downsize production due to rising costs.
  • Another option for European companies is moving production elsewhere, with the relatively low energy costs in the U.S. proving particularly attractive.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act makes the U.S. a particularly attractive destination for companies in the chemicals, batteries, and green energy sectors.
Join Our Community

Soaring energy costs in Europe are shutting down businesses and threatening a bloc-wide recession. Yet not everyone accepts this fate. Some companies are moving to cheaper locations: the U.S.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal said earlier this month that it would slash by half production at a steel mill in Germany and a unit at another plant, also in Germany. The company said it had based the decision on high gas prices.

Separately, ArcelorMittal more recently warned it expected its steel output for the fourth quarter of the year to be 1.5 million tons lower than it was in the final quarter of 2023, again citing excessive prices along with slumping demand.

At the same time, ArcelorMittal earlier this year announced it had plans to expand a Texas operation, describing the state as a “region that offers highly competitive energy and, ultimately, competitive hydrogen.” It is just one of the Europe-based companies that are beginning to see the benefits of growing in the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal’s David Uberti.

Uberti cites industry executives as saying that it has not exactly been a difficult decision to make. Basically, according to the report, it comes to a simple dilemma between folding in the face of exorbitant energy bills and moving to a much cheaper energy environment, complete with fresh incentives for certain industries.

Chemicals, batteries, green energy—these are all areas set to benefit substantially from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last month. No wonder, then, that companies active in these areas see it as a good idea to either move or expand in the United States.

Meanwhile, in Europe, more and more companies are switching into survival mode. That’s because, for a lot of them, the time is coming to renew their electricity supply contracts with utilities. Thanks to energy inflation, these are set to be much higher than the contracts for the current year, with front-year prices reaching over $1,000 in France and Germany.

The New York Times’ Liz Alderman wrote in a recent story that energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and fertilizer production were especially vulnerable precisely because of their higher energy needs. She cited the case of a glass-making major, Arc International, which is also shutting down production units to cope with higher energy costs.

The European Commission has promised to help by capping the revenues of electricity generators that use a primary source of energy other than gas, and taxing the “excessive” profits of oil, gas, and coal companies. According to the EC, raking in cash under the current circumstances was wrong, even though profits in themselves were something good.

Plans are to collect some 140 billion euros—almost equal to the same sum in dollars—to distribute among households and struggling businesses. Critics, however, note that this will not be enough to save companies from going under. European Aluminium, the industry association, even said energy costs could result in the breakdown of the aluminum industry in Europe.

“I think we’ll muddle through two winters,” the chief executive of refractory products maker RHI Magnesita told the Wall Street Journal. However, if gas doesn’t get cheaper, Stefan Borgas said, “companies will start to look elsewhere.”

It looks like businesses packing and leaving for cheaper jurisdictions is yet another unintended consequence of the policies favored by European governments, especially in the energy department. It is also one more risk for the survival of the bloc as a competitive industrialized formation in the future. And this risk presents one more conundrum for governments and the administration in Brussels to solve in short order.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming

U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com