Hedge Funds Dump U.S. Energy Stocks to Buy Crude Options

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.50 -0.86 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.01 -1.01 -1.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.60 -0.49 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.663 -0.069 -3.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.046 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.046 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

U.S. Senator Pushes for Ban on Chinese Electric Vehicles

U.S. Senator Pushes for Ban on Chinese Electric Vehicles

Senator Brown urges President Biden…

Central Banks Grapple With Inflation Threat Amid Oil Price Rally

Central Banks Grapple With Inflation Threat Amid Oil Price Rally

Central Banks are reluctant to…

The EU Allows Members to Ban Russian LNG as Imports Climb

The EU Allows Members to Ban Russian LNG as Imports Climb

The European Parliament approved rules…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Dump U.S. Energy Stocks to Buy Crude Options

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 17, 2024, 8:33 AM CDT
  • Hedge funds are selling US energy company shares, believing the stock prices may be due for a short-term decline.
  • They are buying call options on crude oil as a hedge, anticipating a potential price increase due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
  • This strategy allows them to profit from rising oil prices while limiting their downside risk in the stock market.
oil

Following a rally in energy stocks this year, hedge funds have been selling off U.S. oil company shares to pile into crude oil options, expecting a price rally in oil if the Middle East conflict escalates and a short-term pullback in energy shares, according to Goldman Sachs data reported by Bloomberg.

Money managers have sold U.S. energy stocks for three consecutive weeks, per Goldman Sachs’s prime brokerage data.

Shares in energy firms have outperformed the top tech stocks this year as the market has grown more bullish on oil and crude prices rallied at the end of the first quarter and at the start of the second quarter. Energy company valuations continue to trade at discounts to the S&P index and the energy sector continues to be the cheapest in the market, attracting investors who are bullish on energy.

But some hedge funds have started to feel that the energy stocks rally may have gone too far and a pullback in the short term is imminent.

Therefore, some portfolio managers have been dumping energy stocks to pile up into crude oil call options to hedge their risks in case of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

“Some of the hedge funds are selling oil shares, but since there’s still quite a bit of geopolitical risk, it makes sense to buy some call options on oil to protect yourself to the upside,” Frank Monkam, senior portfolio manager at Antimo, told Bloomberg.

At the same time, traders have flocked to the crude oil options market, trading record numbers of call options that Brent would hit $100 per barrel in the coming months.

There have even been bets on $250 oil in June.

About 3,000 lots of June $250 call options in US crude oil traded for just 1 cent each on Tuesday—trades that Bloomberg likened to a lottery ticket due to the unlikely event that it would actually pay out. If it were to pay out, however, it would pay out handsomely.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe's Love Affair with Electric Cars Wanes as Sales Plunge
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com