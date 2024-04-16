Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 85.36 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 90.13 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.94 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 1.732 +0.041 +2.42%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.822 +0.038 +1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.822 +0.038 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

Some analysts have noted in…

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Investors are ditching the oil…

Don’t Believe The Critics: OPEC Cuts Are Working

Don’t Believe The Critics: OPEC Cuts Are Working

It appears that most forecasters…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 16, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Oil majors emphasize the need for greater investment in oil and gas, citing energy security concerns and rising global energy demand.
  • Scientists and environmentalists argue that cutting fossil fuel funding is necessary to achieve a widespread green transition and meet climate targets.
  • Some investors believe that investing in new oil and gas projects is risky due to factors such as the depletion of traditional oil-rich regions, the high cost of accessing remaining supplies, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity.
Oil and Gas

In recent months, several oil majors have emphasised the need for greater investment in oil and gas. Many fossil fuel companies have increased their oil and gas output in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, to support government energy security efforts and fill the gap until there are sufficient green alternatives to meet the rising global energy demand. However, as governments worldwide pursue a green transition, scientists and environmentalists are stressing the need to cut fossil fuel funding to ensure that climate targets, such as those of the Paris Agreement, are met. 

In March, at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco, Amin Nasser, emphasised the ongoing global dependence on fossil fuels. Nasser suggested that instead of pumping money into green energy, governments should support the expansion of fossil fuel operations worldwide, to ensure energy security in the face of the growing global energy demand. This opinion was shared by several other attendees at the conference representing a wide array of oil and gas companies. 

Nasser caught the attention of climate activists last year when he publicly disagreed with the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) prediction that oil, gas and coal demand will peak in 2030. He accused the IEA of being overly U.S.- and Europe-centric and overlooking the growing demand in other parts of the world. He, and several other oil and gas representatives, believe that we must continue to fund oil and gas operations until there is an alternative energy source that is stable and large enough to meet the global energy demand. 

However, many scientists and environmentalists believe that the only way to achieve a widespread green transition is by cutting funding to fossil fuel operations in favour of renewable alternatives. There are several reasons for this view. Firstly, the money being spent on oil and gas exploration and related operations could be better spent on research and development into alternative energy sources. Secondly, funding new fossil fuel operations will lead to the production of higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions for decades longer. Thirdly, so long as fossil fuels are being used as a safety blanket, governments and consumers across the globe are unlikely to take the green transition seriously, as there is no imminent need for the switch beyond the threat of climate change. 

In 2021, the IEA stated the need for an “unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced, transported and used globally” to achieve international climate goals. The Agency’s 2021 Roadmap showed that the pledges at that point fell “well short of what is necessary to reach net?zero emissions globally by 2050.” It also highlighted several milestones that need to be achieved to support climate pledges, such as bringing an end to the sales of new fossil fuel boilers by 2025 and banning the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035. Overall, the IEA emphasised that there should be “no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, and no further final investment decisions for new unabated coal plants.”

Despite the IEA’s continued efforts to draw attention to the dire state of the energy industry and the need to make an imminent shift away from fossil fuels in favour of green alternatives, governments and private companies have continued to fund oil, gas and coal projects. Some are doing this because they view fossil fuels as necessary for energy security and others are doing it for the high revenues that oil and gas bring to the table. 

One lesser-explored criticism of oil and gas funding is its longevity. Some investors believe that although fossil fuels have offered a good return on investment in recent years – particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine – they do not offer a sound long-term investment. Tom Steyer, the founder and co-executive chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, an investment firm focused on the energy transition, writes, “If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in decades as an investor, it’s that things change. On closer examination, the simplest argument against funding new oil, gas and coal projects is not that they’re immoral. It’s that they’re unsound.” 

Steyer believes that investing in new oil and gas projects is risky as they won’t come online for several years; much of the oil and gas in traditional oil-rich regions has depleted and accessing the remaining supplies through technologies such as fracking will be more expensive; the oil and gas industry relies heavily on government subsidies, which are likely to be reduced as countries worldwide undergo a green transition; and massive funding into green energy in recent years has led to several major technological breakthroughs and the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity. This suggests that investing in new fossil fuel projects could be a bad move, not only for climate change efforts but also in terms of profitability. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Institutional Investors Double Down On Oil Despite Divestment Pledges
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com