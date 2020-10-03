Has Trump Helped Or Hurt The U.S. Ethanol Industry?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 37.05 -1.67 -4.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 39.27 -1.66 -4.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 37.35 -1.77 -4.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.20 -1.00 -2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 38.66 -2.56 -6.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 39.18 -2.21 -5.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.29 -0.43 -1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.13 -1.68 -4.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.09 -0.45 -1.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.54 -0.49 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 25.22 -1.10 -4.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 34.32 -2.90 -7.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 34.72 -4.80 -12.15%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 33.47 -2.75 -7.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.25 -3.00 -9.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.00 -3.17 -9.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.46 -1.50 -3.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 20 hours .
  • 53 mins Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 36 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 6 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 7 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 36 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 7 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 7 hours Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For [the next election cycle]
  • 7 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 11 hours Wishful Green/Renewable Disaster VS Real life real assets OIl & Gas: Shell Shares Hit Lowest Point Since 1995

Breaking News:

Iraq Boosts Oil Exports Despite OPEC+ Pledges

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

Jet Fuel Demand Needs A Vaccine

Jet Fuel Demand Needs A Vaccine

Jet fuel demand is slowly…

China Is Ready To Give Iran’s Oil Industry A Major Boost

China Is Ready To Give Iran’s Oil Industry A Major Boost

With a 25 year deal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has Trump Helped Or Hurt The U.S. Ethanol Industry?

By Robert Rapier - Oct 03, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last week at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida, President Trump made a puzzling claim. Near the end of a story about Kamala Harris, Trump said “The great state of Iowa — where I made ethanol possible for them…”

I can’t even begin to understand what that means, but let’s review some ethanol history.

The ethanol industry was kicked into high gear in the U.S. with the implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The RFS was first passed into law with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, and it was subsequently expanded in 2007 (both under President Bush). The RFS established quotas of renewable fuels that had to be blended into the fuel supply, and an enforcement mechanism to ensure those quotas were met.

The RFS resulted in an explosion of ethanol production in the U.S. When the RFS was passed, the U.S. produced under 4 billion gallons of ethanol. By 2008, President Bush’s last year in office, ethanol production had more than doubled to over 9 billion gallons.

In 2016, President Obama’s last year in office, U.S. ethanol production stood at 15.4 billion gallons. This represented an increase of 67% over President Bush’s last year in office, but the production increase had been set in motion years earlier by the RFS.

In 2019 — the most recent full year of production — ethanol production stood at 15.8 billion gallons. That represents a 2.6% increase under President Trump from President Obama’s last year in office. (Ethanol production has actually fallen sharply this year as a result of the fuel demand slump caused by Covid-19).

Certainly the U.S. ethanol industry was well-established before President Trump was elected. In fact, I warned after he was elected that some of his picks signaled trouble for the ethanol industry, and that trouble did materialize.

But the President was talking about Iowa, which is the country’s leading ethanol producer. Did he perhaps do something in Iowa to “make ethanol happen?” No, Iowa’s ethanol production statistics mirror those of the rest of the country. Under President Trump, Iowa’s ethanol production has risen from 4.1 billion gallons during President Obama’s last year in office to 4.23 billion gallons in 2019. That represents an increase of 3%.

So, what is President Trump really claiming here? I have no idea. He definitely didn’t “make ethanol happen” for the U.S. or for Iowa. President Bush could legitimately make that claim, but not President Trump.

Related: Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

But it’s not the first time Trump has made an exaggerated claim about U.S. energy production. Last July, President Trump made the following statements in West Texas during a speech:

“Under the Trump Administration the United States has increased oil production by 3.1 million barrels per day. That’s some number, never been anything like that number. For the first time in nearly 70 years, we have become a net energy exporter, and the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas on the face of the earth.”

It is true that oil and gas production have continued an ongoing surge during President Trump’s administration. But the crude oil surge started in 2008 under Barack Obama. During Obama’s tenure, U.S. oil production rose at the fastest rate in history.

The natural gas surge started in 2005 under George Bush, and also led to an unprecedented increase in natural gas production. The reason for the production surges was the fracking boom.

Thus, the claim lacks context. Further, the U.S. had become the number one producer of both oil and natural gas during President Obama’s administration.

In any case, neither claim is completely true, but the ethanol claim would appear to be completely false.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Companies Cut More Jobs As Demand Recovery Remains Uncertain

Next Post

Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com