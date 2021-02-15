Has This Record-Breaking Oil Rally Gone Too Far?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 60.12 +0.65 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 63.32 +0.89 +1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph up Urals 55 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 5 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 4 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 19 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 1 hour Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 7 hours Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 12 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 7 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 19 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

Boring Car Stocks Have Suddenly Become Wall Street Favorites

Boring Car Stocks Have Suddenly Become Wall Street Favorites

Stocks of traditional automakers have…

Oil Rally Stalls On Fragile Demand Recovery

Oil Rally Stalls On Fragile Demand Recovery

Oil prices slipped on Friday…

The Most Fragile Oil Price Rally In History

The Most Fragile Oil Price Rally In History

Oil is on a tear,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has This Record-Breaking Oil Rally Gone Too Far?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Feb 15, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged energy markets and decimated demand. Of the three fossil fuels, coal, natural gas, and oil, demand for the latter was affected most due to its importance for the transportation sector. With grounded airplanes, reduced shipping, and parked cars across the world, the consumption of petroleum products decreased significantly in 2020. As demand recovers and oil prices rise at the beginning of this year, markets are increasingly concerned that the OPEC+ agreement that has provided moderate stability, could be about to fall apart.

Last year, two of the three largest oil producers in the world, OPEC's de-facto leader Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed on production cuts to stabilize the market and to prop up prices. This led to a record 9.7 million barrels per day (mbpd) being taken off the market. Although it's a massive number under normal circumstances, the cuts were barely enough to stabilize prices.

During the last OPEC+ gathering, negotiations were particularly difficult due to the diverging views of Russia and Saudi Arabia. For Riyadh, Moscow’s continued participation is crucial. Despite the challenges, the involved parties agreed to extend the production cuts. Russian producers were allowed to increase production in February and March by 65,000 bpd, while the Saudis voluntarily decreased production by one million bpd.

The parties are scheduled to meet again on March 4 to discuss production levels for April. The unprecedented price rally of the oil markets will undoubtedly create tension between the negotiators. According to Eugene Lindell from Vienna-based JBC Energy, “I do think that this meeting is going to be more difficult for Riyadh to argue for restraint, even though from a balanced perspective they [OPEC+] should restrain. So, make no mistake about that, the demand has not come back. The price is in a way artificially high. It’s gotten ahead of itself. It’s pricing more on future expectations than on current fundamentals.”

Related Video: To Pump Or Not To Pump: Big Oil Diverges On Production Strategy

The different views of Moscow and Riyadh are primarily caused by the countries’ diverging production and fiscal break-even prices. Both states enjoy low production costs. Saudi Aramco produces cheap oil due to do geological characteristics and the size of its reserves. Russian producers, however, command low operating costs and face progressive taxes. Also, Russia's floating exchange rate cushions the adverse effects of dollar-based commodity trades.

The situation changes when the importance of oil revenues for the national budget is taken into account. Riyadh's expected fiscal break-even price is around $66. This means that the Saudi’s have been using funds from their sovereign wealth fund most of last year to keep the country running. Russia, on the other hand, has a fiscal break-even price of $30-$40 which is considerably lower.

According to Ronald Smith, a Moscow-based analyst at BCS GM, “as long as oil is $45/bl or below, it is pretty easy to get everyone in OPEC+ on the same page and cut production. And when it is $65-$70/bn, everyone agrees it is time to put oil back on the market. But between $50/bl and $60/bl, that is where the interests diverge.”

Prices currently are hovering around the $60/bl. Saudi Arabia's predicament is made even worse with President Biden's presumed intention to engage with Iran on its nuclear program. This means that in 2021 Iranian oil could return to the market. Also, Venezuela could see a rebound in production. To make matters worse, Rystad Energy estimates that if WTI remains in the $50-$55/bl range, U.S. companies could add 300,000 bpd in 2021.

Then there is a number of  ‘usual suspects’ within OPEC that are known for non-compliance with production quotas such as Iraq and Nigeria. These two countries will likely advocate for increased production in March. However, as was said before, the unusual price rally seems to be based on future demand as a large part of the global air fleet is grounded and many countries face corona restrictions. Therefore, it is a matter of time until markets will realize that the oil price rally is unsustainable in the short-term.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shipping Is The Next Big Industry To Go Net-Zero
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com