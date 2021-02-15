Rare Cold Snap Rattles The Heart Of U.S. Shale

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 60.12 +0.65 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.31 +0.88 +1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph up Urals 55 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 5 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 4 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 mins Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 20 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 8 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 7 hours Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 13 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 7 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 11 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 19 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Corporate Investment In Battery Tech Has Exploded

Corporate Investment In Battery Tech Has Exploded

Not only have battery costs…

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil is set for a…

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

Oil prices have rallied back…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rare Cold Snap Rattles The Heart Of U.S. Shale

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 15, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The cold spell attacking Texas this week may be boosting oil prices, but it’s also causing oil refineries to shutter and pipeline operators to restrict their flow.

On Monday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency over the brutal weather that hit the Lone Star State, which ultimately resulted in rolling blackouts.

Anonymous Bloomberg sources suggest that the losses to U.S. production by day is more than a million barrels. Crude oil production in the Permian Basin alone was estimated at 4.333 million barrels per day, according to the EIA’s Monthly Drilling Productivity Report.

Texas is home to three of the United States’ largest oil refineries, including Exxon’s Baytown Refinery, Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay Refinery, and Motiva’s refinery—the largest in the United States—in Port Arthur. Combined, those three refineries process nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Motiva’s refinery shuttered on Monday after temperatures dipped into single-digit territory. Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery has shut down most of its units.

And the power outages in the Permian may result in oil production shut-ins as well, as the power outages are expected to continue.

Oil and gas pipelines are also affected, with Enbridge’s half-a-million-barrel-per-day Flanagan South Pipeline shuttered due to power outages. Flanagan South (Line 59) runs from Illinois to the main distribution hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

 The price of WTI crude hit above $60 on Monday morning.

Crude oil production in Texas reached an average of 4.653 million barrels per day in November—the last month for which there is data—according to the Energy Information Administration. This is down from well over 5 million barrels per day pre-pandemic.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has This Record-Breaking Oil Rally Gone Too Far?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com