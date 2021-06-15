Hackers Aren’t The Only Threat To The U.S. Power Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.43 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins SellBuy 73.99 +1.13 +1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.211 -0.029 -0.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.115 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.174 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.62 +1.19 +1.69%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.174 +0.003 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.38 +0.52 +0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.28 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 66.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 66.23 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 69.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 63.78 -0.03 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 66.07 +1.21 +1.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

America's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Boom Could Send ESG Stocks Soaring

America's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Boom Could Send ESG Stocks Soaring

With President Biden about to…

3 Stocks To Watch As The Hydrogen Boom Takes Off

3 Stocks To Watch As The Hydrogen Boom Takes Off

As the world races towards…

The Automaker Powering Its Cars With Volcanos

The Automaker Powering Its Cars With Volcanos

An innovative new alternate fuel…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hackers Aren’t The Only Threat To The U.S. Power Industry

By Irina Slav - Jun 15, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The power utility sector is one of the industries that are about to see the most dramatic change as parts of the world move towards a lower-carbon energy future. Utilities have been active in lowering their carbon footprint. However, there is still much work to do per the Paris Agreement targets and government pledges for net-zero by 2050. But there’s one thing utilities seem to have underestimated: the need to digitize just as fast as they want to decarbonize. A new survey from EY has revealed that power utilities are almost completely unprepared for a digital future. While the industry is aware of the changes it must undertake to fit in a low-carbon world, the respondents in the survey cited the speed with which their company could change as the biggest challenge for adopting the technology they need to adopt for the low-carbon future—the other challenge: money.

Yet, there is an even greater challenge to the industry’s transformation in tune with government emission goals. Power utilities lack the right workforce for a digital environment and have yet to find it and train it. This, according to the EY survey’s respondents, is the biggest obstacle in the energy transition, with 89 percent identifying it as a challenge. That’s compared with 52 percent who said their company cannot move quickly enough for the transition and 40 percent who identify lack of sufficient funding as a challenge.

Surveys like the EY one could be interpreted in different ways. The most obvious is the simplest: utilities need to pick up the pace and be faster about low-carbon and digital tech adoption to avoid getting left behind. The not-so-obvious perspective, however, is that maybe the urge to shift to renewables and EVs is a little rushed.

Scientific research headlines in the media are getting increasingly grim, and the EU and the U.S. are getting increasingly ambitious with their emissions-cutting. That’s instead of devising detailed plans and sticking to them, which might have set a more palatable pace of change. This could have meant smoother sailing, given that rushed things rarely work as planned.

Take President Biden’s $2-trillion infrastructure plan. It envisages $174 billion in spending on the manufacturing and sales of more electric vehicles. The sum includes money for retooling car factories, grants and incentives for buyers, and incentives for charging stations. The Biden administration plans to build half a million of these across the country to encourage more people to buy EVs.

There is a problem, however, and it has nothing to do with government spending plans. The Associated Press’ Tom Krisher wrote earlier this week that range anxiety is holding EV sales back. This is not news to those keeping an eye on the EV industry, but it may cause surprise among those who witness the litany of headlines that say millions of EVs will be on global roads in a decade or so. Before this happens, manufacturers would need to handle the range anxiety problem.

Related: The Renewable Energy Revolution Has A Major Employment Problem

So, back to power utilities. The general mood that the EY survey seems to have captured is one of urgency and, to a significant extent, one of inadequacy and moving too slowly. However, it may well be the other way round. It may be that agendas and priorities are moving too fast for the industry to respond adequately.

Take workforce skilling and reskilling for a more digital future in the low-carbon economy. Training employees requires a certain amount of time that can only be reduced so much before it begins affecting the quality of the training. In other words, training simply cannot be rushed. According to EY, something similar applies to the adoption of digital technology.

“Digital investments are useful only to the extent that they can be matched with knowledge, skills, and abilities — about the technology itself, its function in your organization, how it fits within your strategic vision, and your competitive position in the market,” the survey report authors wrote. In other words, digital tech adoption is not an end in itself. It is a means of achieving a company’s long-term goals in a changing environment.

Yet, quickly or slowly, the power utility sector will need to change. It is at the forefront of the energy transition. This means it will need to handle a greater share of renewables on the grid and changing patterns of demand peaks and troughs with all the millions of EVs coming. This will be a challenging time, and some experts are warning that the transition simply isn’t possible with the grid as it is right now. In such a context, avoiding rushed decisions and moves becomes even more important, not only for the power utility sector but for every sector. That’s especially true when the sector feels it is lacking in such essential aspects as workforce expertise and digital readiness.

 By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Japan Aims To Make Hydrogen Power Mainstream
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com