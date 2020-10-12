Oil Prices Slide As Gulf Of Mexico Operators Race To Restart Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.35 -1.25 -3.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.64 -1.21 -2.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.864 +0.123 +4.49%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 41.05 -0.89 -2.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.71 -0.33 -0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.864 +0.123 +4.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.26 +0.67 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.08 +0.80 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 40.58 +0.43 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.54 -0.44 -1.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.64 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.07 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.10 -0.59 -1.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 39.60 -0.59 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 41.00 -0.59 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.15 -0.59 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.85 -0.59 -1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.10 -0.59 -1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 36.25 -0.59 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.50 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.55 -0.59 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.75 -0.75 -2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 11 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 22 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 11 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 3 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 3 days The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 3 days Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 3 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Gazprom Expects Gas Glut In Europe Will Continue In 2021

Australia’s Ambitious Energy Plans At Odds With Lower Carbon Strategy

Australia’s Ambitious Energy Plans At Odds With Lower Carbon Strategy

A drive to reduce emissions…

Will Oil Prices Break Out Of Their Range?

Will Oil Prices Break Out Of Their Range?

Oil prices have posted a…

What Is Slowing The Oil Market Recovery?

What Is Slowing The Oil Market Recovery?

Growing uncertainties about the resurgence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slide As Gulf Of Mexico Operators Race To Restart Production

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 12, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil and gas companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico are beginning to return evacuated staff to offshore platforms after Hurricane Delta, Reuters reported, citing updates from Chevron, Shell, and BHP.

Close to 31 percent of production platforms in the Gulf were evacuated last week ahead of Delta, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. More than 91 percent of oil production was still offline as of Monday. This translates into a total loss of production of 8.8 million bpd.

Oil and gas processing infrastructure was also shut down but Chevron said today, as quoted by Reuters, that its Empire and Fourchon terminals and related pipeline networks in Louisiana were back online.

This makes Delta more damaging to oilfield operators than Laura. At its peak, Laura forced the evacuation of nearly half of the 643 offshore production platforms operating in the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico. The peak shut-in of crude oil production occurred on August 25, two days before Laura’s landfall, when 84 percent of the region’s average daily crude oil production in 2019 was shut in.

The production shut-ins prompted by Hurricane Delta will add to a bill of some $9 billion in costs associated with platform shut-ins and evacuations. Still, even with the tally after Delta, the bill may be lower than what offshore operators incurred in losses in 2017: $75 billion.

Despite the production shut-ins, oil prices remained subdued, as Libya began restarting production at its largest field, the 200,000-bpd Sharara and as Norwegian trade unions reached a deal with employers and ended a strike that had affected output in Europe’s largest oil producers. Libya’s output is seen rising to 355,000 bpd after the restart of Sharara.

The outlook for demand also remains grim as Europe tightens movement restrictions in response to rises in new Covid-19 infection numbers and many U.S. states also continue to report increases.

As a result of the restart of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, crude prices fell on Monday morning, with WTI dropping below $40 per barrel

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Is Slowing The Oil Market Recovery?

Next Post

IEA: Natural Gas Demand To See Largest Drop Ever In 2020
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls
The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?
Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com