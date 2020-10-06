Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Prepare For Storm Delta

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.83 +0.61 +1.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.88 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.512 -0.103 -3.94%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 39.52 +2.17 +5.81%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.08 +0.99 +2.60%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.02 +0.08 +0.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.512 -0.103 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.35 +0.69 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.74 +0.56 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.76 +1.47 +3.94%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.35 +2.22 +5.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.97 +1.88 +4.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.53 +1.99 +5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.08 +0.99 +2.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 days 27.89 +2.67 +10.59%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.62 +2.17 +7.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.22 +2.17 +6.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.62 +2.17 +5.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 35.22 +2.17 +6.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 35.72 +2.17 +6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 35.87 +2.17 +6.44%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 37.64 -1.58 -4.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.62 +1.45 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 +2.25 +8.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 41.54 -1.92 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 12 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 20 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 12 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 3 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 day Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption
  • 52 mins Fox News Fear of Losing Ratings Now Follows CNN's lead and Cowtows to the Left
  • 1 day NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 20 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 21 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices changed course on…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As WTI Prices Slide

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As WTI Prices Slide

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

OPEC+ Boosts Crude Oil Exports In September

OPEC+ Boosts Crude Oil Exports In September

The OPEC+ group raised their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Prepare For Storm Delta

By Irina Slav - Oct 06, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico have started evacuating platform staff ahead of storm Delta that is forecast to reach the Gulf as a Category 3 hurricane before it enters the Gulf, Reuters reports.

BP and BHP are among those evacuating employees, for now focusing on non-essential employees from their offshore platforms. BHP is going a step further tomorrow, planning to shut in the platforms. Shell and Murphy Oil are only monitoring the situation for the time being, and Occidental is taking steps to protect its facilities and workforce, according to the company.

Several storms this season have shut in production in the Gulf, starting with Cristobal in June and most recently ending with Sally. The hurricane that shut in the most oil and gas production in the Gulf, however, was Laura, which made landfall in late August.

At its peak, Laura forced the evacuation of all 16 dynamically positioned drilling rigs, 11 of the 12 positioned drilling rigs moored to the seafloor, and nearly half of the 643 offshore production platforms operating in the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico. The peak shut-in of crude oil production occurred on August 25, two days before Laura’s landfall, when 84 percent of the region’s average daily crude oil production in 2019 was shut in, the EIA said earlier this month.

So far, the shut-ins and evacuations have cost oil field operators in the Gulf of Mexico some $9 billion, according to the Reuters report, which cited data from a reinsurance company BMS Group. This compares with $75 billion in 2017 when hurricane season was particularly devastating, with just one of the three strongest hurricanes, Harvey, causing damages worth $125 billion across industries and households.

Delta is expected to enter the Gulf some time tomorrow and make landfall on the central Gulf Coast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Pandemic Will Not Crush Guyana’s Oil Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com